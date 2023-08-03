When first daughter Michaela graduated, she went to California. Miriam’s senior trip was to Ireland. Abbey spent several months in Texas.
So one can imagine our surprise when Danielle asked for her graduation travel plan: a trip to Iowa.
Iowa?
All I could imagine was fields of corn.
But what we didn’t know was in the summer of 2022, Danielle met a fella. They bonded at a church camp in Indiana at St. Meinrad, started a prayer group that met on a conference call every night (I wondered why she was always up so late) and made plans to get together again.
Now, being a guy, I know most teenage boys aren’t known for being extremely thoughtful, careful, loyal or faithful. Some are but mostly their minds are on a million other things.
This boy was different. He stayed in touch with our daughter for the entire year, praying together every night and studying the Bible with each other on FaceTime.
So when Dani said she wanted to go to Iowa — and we finally learned about this guy — well, we turned it into the Great Midwestern 10-Day Tour of 2023.
We began in north Alabama then crossed the state of Tennessee from east to west. Our first stop was in Paducah, Kentucky, which is where we usually stop on band and choir trips so I was more familiar with what was there. We visited St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and happened upon a morning prayer group that gave us a tour of the building.
After Paducah, we went over to Illinois and stopped at Metropolis — home of Superman. There is a giant Superman statue in the middle of town and a really cool museum if you’re a fan of truth, justice and the American way.
From Metropolis, we worked our way up to Springfield, the state capital of Illinois, and visited the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. We spent a good amount of time at Lincoln’s tomb and followed the self-guided tour inside the museum there.
After Springfield, it was off to Peoria. All I could think of was Groucho Marx’s question, “Will it play in Peoria?”
It is the quintessential midwestern town in so many ways. It looked like the newest structure was built in 1890. In fact, we stayed at the Mark Twain Hotel, which was built around that time and was the most old-school place I’ve stayed in a long while. It even had a full library in the downstairs area.
Abbey and Danielle have some friends in Peoria (they have blogged together and written fan fiction or something; I am not sure how they knew each other, but we met them there). We all went to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which had everything from moon rocks to human hearts displayed. I was fascinated by the early music playback equipment like the Victrola that had a Styx record on it.
There was a nice surprise to the Peoria visit: we went to the Cathedral of St. Mary, which is the home of the tomb of Archbishop Fulton Sheen.
Now, these days, people may not know who he was, but from the 1940s through the 1960s, he was the most famous Catholic in America. He had a TV show called “Life is Worth Living,” and millions of people would write to him or visit him.
One of our locals, Mrs. Mildred Weedon Blount, paid him a visit — and he converted her. She came back home and told her husband, Mr. Roberts Blount, about it and he, too, became Catholic. Sheen promised if they donated a piece of property to build a Catholic parish in Tallassee, he would be here to preach at the first Mass. And on that day in 1954, television and radio networks were here to cover the opening of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Gilmer Avenue because Archbishop Sheen kept his word!
After visiting this beautiful church — actually, it was beyond beautiful but I don’t have a greater word to use — we went to a Sheen-related museum beside the church, operated by a group of nuns. When I relayed the Tallassee story, they asked me to write it down because they thought it was so cool.
From Peoria, it was on to Iowa City, where the boy (space) friend resides. Iowa City is home to the University of Iowa and the legendary Kinnick Stadium. We spent the next six days and five nights there before working our way down the state of Missouri.
We’ll pick up the rest of the Iowa story next week — and it won’t be as “corny” as you might think!
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools.