Last weekend, an OceanGate Expeditions submarine embarked on a journey to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, a staggering 13,000 feet under the ocean’s surface.
It was a story I started following from the beginning as I’m a bit of a Titanic enthusiast. One of my senior capstone projects was about the wreck of the Titanic; did you know many people found out the fate of their loved ones via the newspaper? Survivors sent letters to the editor to be printed, in hopes of their families seeing it and being reunited.
I, for one, can totally understand how someone would want to see the Titanic wreckage with their own eyes. Five people agreed and took this trip with OceanGate.
Well, just 1 ½ hours into the journey, the submersible lost contact with its host ship and from there, a five-day search ensued as the vessel had air supply for only that time. Ultimately, it was determined the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing everyone on board immediately.
I’ve been following this story since it first happened, thinking how horrible it must be for those five passengers.
Some people jumped onto the scene late in the game, only once the memes started on social media. Someone said to me, “Anything’s fair game on the internet,” but I have to disagree. Poking fun of people who are dead isn’t funny. Saying they were stupid to take the voyage in the first place is really hurtful.
Since it was determined the submersible imploded, a lot has been said about the safety of OceanGate’s Titan, which had successfully taken trips to the Titanic wreckage in 2021 and 2022. Let’s be clear about one major thing: There is inherent danger when you go miles below the ocean, no matter what. You could call anyone stupid for doing such a thing; but you could also call someone stupid for bungee jumping or skydiving.
You wouldn’t after a person just died, though. Because it’s not funny.
Death isn’t funny.
You and I both know we’ve had a lot of death to deal with here recently, and not one bit of it has been amusing. Imagine losing your family member and the whole world is making fun of that person. Suleman Dawood, one of the passengers, was only 19 and he was taking a Father’s Day trip with his dad, but now he’s dead and people are circulating memes on the internet.
Let’s talk about the safety concerns too.
It wasn’t like this sub had never made it to the Titanic and back successfully because it had, multiple times. I’m sure you’ve heard it was controlled by a video game controller. Well, so is the U.S. Navy’s latest attack submarine as are laser cannons used by the Army.
One of the people aboard was Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was known as “Titanic’s Greatest Explorer” and had taken more than 30 successful trips to the wreck site. This doesn’t exactly scream he’s a guy with bad judgment.
It’s not fair to just decide everyone aboard was stupid, so therefore we can make fun of their deaths — which seems like a bad set of rules regardless.
There were probably a lot of people who said climbing Everest was stupid. Going cave diving or swimming with sharks might not be the smartest thing either.
But people do these types of activities all the time. Tons of people are thrill seekers, and explorers are no different. Many times, these adventures are actually what spawn progress.
Imagine what the internet would’ve said about the Wright Brothers in 1903, and look where we are now. We may not be traveling by submarine anytime soon, but that certainly doesn’t excuse making fun of people who have lost their lives.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.