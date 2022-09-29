She gave the people a constant during a period of dramatic social, political, and cultural change. Her royal countenance is on more currency than anyone else in the world. She presided over an empire that was changing fast, yet she managed to remain popular, maintain her dignity, and keep the monarchy relevant for 70 years.
Nine out of ten people on Earth weren’t even alive when she became the Queen. She reigned while fourteen different men served as President of the United States – from Harry Truman to Joe Biden -- and she met them all, save for Lyndon Johnson. She was even working right up to her last day on the job earlier this month.
The second Elizabethan era is over.
Last week, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II officially became the most-watched television event in history.
It surpassed the 1996 Atlanta Olympics opening ceremonies, until now the biggest assembled audience of all time at 3.6 billion viewers. The funeral also blew past the finale of “M*A*S*H” and all those Super Bowl games.
Five billion people – 63 percent of the population of the entire world – was watching the same television program at the same time.
The most watched event in the history of our planet observed centuries-old traditions playing out in real time, accompanied by a marathon of choral music and Christian liturgy. And they watched with reverence and respect.
The twelve days of mourning concluded last Monday as the Queen made her way to her final resting place at Windsor Castle's Royal Vault in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
But in those twelve days, thousands waited in lines for upwards of 30 hours to pay their respects. British newspapers estimated that over 250,000 people stood in the streets waiting for their opportunity to say goodbye.
Her son, heretofore known for 73 years as Prince Charles, became King Charles III upon the death of his mother.
Along with a powerful rendition of “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” that concluded with antiphonal brass, the funeral held all the expected pomp and pageantry. The national song of mourning, “Nimrod,” from Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, was performed beautifully. There was a nonstop parade of processionals, responsorials, recessionals, and traditional music the likes of which are rarely heard on any type of programming.
During the darkest days of World War II, singing star Vera Lynn had a massive hit in England with her song “We’ll Meet Again.” During the Covid lockdowns of 2020, Queen Elizabeth quoted this song as she concluded her message to her subjects: “we will meet again,” she said.
At her funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, concluded his sermon with those words.
As this incredible television programming was passing by, all I could think of was how rare the whole event was – a long-lasting queen, yes, but the entire world stopping to watch a church service.