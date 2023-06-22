Back in 1971, television networks instituted what came to be known as the Rural Purge.
They canceled all older-skewing programs — Ed Sullivan, The Beverly Hillbillies, Green Acres, Lawrence Welk, Hee-Haw, Red Skelton and several others.
Actor-comedian Pat Buttram (Mr. Haney of Green Acres) remarked, “They canceled everything with a tree in it – including Lassie.”
Within a few months, however, Lawrence Welk and Hee-Haw found new life in first-run syndication and decades of success followed.
Roy Clark even had a hit single in 1972 with “The Lawrence Welk-Hee Haw Counter-Revolution Polka.”
It seems we are at one of those defining moments in popular culture today. This time, some people say the influence of Judeo-Christian principles is on the wane, while others say they are on the rise. I will cite a few examples.
You have probably noticed the month of June was declared Pride Month to recognize LGBTQIA+ persons.
It can be a bit confusing sometimes, I know. I work in a field, music and fine arts where I have been around these lifestyles and attitudes my whole professional life and never really thought anything much about it. The way I have always seen it is it’s none of my business and I am certainly not in a position to judge anyone else.
And yet, what some are calling an agenda has been pushed to the forefront of our popular culture of late. One cannot watch a television show or even commercials that do not somehow feature representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or non-binary persons in a variety of roles — as couples, outrageous stereotypes, cross-dressers or whatever.
Entire religious denominations have recently split over issues related to transgender and non-binary ministers and members and same-sex weddings happening in the church. In the past few years, there have been schisms within the Presbyterian, United Methodist, Episcopal and Lutheran churches.
It has been said the devil is the author of division. Well, he is probably pretty pleased with himself for bringing so many Christians to this point.
Our culture is awash in cynicism and disrespect. Our celebrities just get more and more out there with their behavior, public statements and appearances. We are so far beyond being shocked that literally nothing is shocking.
We have had the Bud Light and Target controversies this summer — if you haven’t heard about them, look them up. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that mocks nuns and religious orders by dressing in drag costumes, mocking Christianity in every possible way as they flagellate “hunky Jesus” men tied to crosses. Even members of the MLB denounced the Dodgers for allowing Pride Night to be hijacked by such a polarizing group.
But back up just a minute and let’s look at some things going on in our culture that point to a far more positive present and future than you might have thought.
Last week, Variety published a story on the success of the television series “The Chosen,” written and directed by Dallas Jenkins, which focuses on the ministry of Jesus as he gathers the disciples.
The first season was crowd-funded and posted to a website, later an app. By the second season, the show was streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu. And now, Variety reports, The CW is bringing the series to mainstream network television beginning next year.
In other words, a very fine version of the New Testament went beyond viral: it went global. “The Chosen” is not only available now to anyone with a computer or smartphone but can be viewed by anyone with an antenna — and it all happened organically.
How about Harrison Buttker of the Kansas City Chiefs? His game-winning field goal at the end of this year’s Super Bowl made him the darling of football fans everywhere. But he went way beyond just thanking God after the game: he openly gave his testimony to anyone who would listen and continued to be an altar server at his church.
There was Dolly Parton’s spontaneous performance of a cappella gospel music at the ACM Awards this spring, too — one of many examples in which an entertainer was able to be him or herself within the context of the greater event.
And how about the Asbury Revival earlier this year?
It all started when college students stayed late after a chapel service one night in February to continue singing and praying — and didn’t leave. Other students joined in and didn’t leave, and it went on for a week then another week, then a month.
More than 50,000 students and visitors came to the campus to pray, and untold millions were watching on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Similar revivals cropped up at Lee, Cedarville and Samford universities during this same period.
I am no theologian, but my conclusion is we should allow the Lord to do His work in His time and for us not to worry so much about pointing out what is woke or broke.
The only thing we can control is ourselves.
Michael Bird is a music teacher with Tallassee City Schools.