I recently had the pleasure of attending two local events, Trade Days in Eclectic and Merchants Market in downtown Wetumpka.
Both of these events give residents the opportunity to purchase items from local businesses in settings that allow for proper social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures.
So if you’re tired of being cooped up in your house, give these events a try. But remember, wear a mask and keep your distance.
Merchants Market took place last Thursday while Trade Days was held Saturday. At each event, shoppers could find handmade crafts and jewelry, homemade food, fresh produce, candles, clothing, locally-made honey and so much more.
If you missed these events and are experiencing some serious FOMO right now, not to worry, there will be more chances to attend. Each event is reoccurring throughout the summer.
Two more installations of Merchants Market are set for Sept. 3 and Oct. 1 in Merchants Alley from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Merchants Alley is located in Wetumpka along the river walk, behind the businesses on Hill Street.
Eclectic Trade Days runs through December and takes place every second Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is held in the Eclectic Town Hall parking lot.
When I attend events I usually try to travel light, taking with me only a camera, my notepad and cell phone. Next time I definitely need to remember to slide some cash or my debit card into my back pocket.
While out covering these events, I spotted a few items I’d like to buy, like earrings from Porch Swing Angel Creations, soy candles from Hensley Creek Candles and a bag of boiled peanuts.
That’s the beauty of shopping at small, locally owned businesses, you often purchase items that are one-of-a-kind and can’t be found anywhere else and you’re helping to stimulate your local economy.
So go ahead and mark your calendars now and be sure to attend next month’s events.