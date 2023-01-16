A friend of mine sent me a message the other day letting me know that I needed to read something.
My friend texted me and said, “You’ve got to read ‘Harrison Bergeron’ by Kurt Vonnegut”. I was already familiar with Kurt Vonnegut, a famous American writer known for books like “Slaughterhouse-Five” among others, but I had never heard of his short story entitled “Harrison Bergeron”. Written in 1961 and covering close to six pages it is one of those extremely prescient writings that seemed farfetched at the time it was authored, but now appears to be right on point.
Harrison Bergeron opens with lines that could literally be peeled from today’s diversity, equity and inclusion headlines: “THE YEAR WAS 2081, and everybody was finally equal. They weren't only equal before God and the law. They were equal every which way. Nobody was smarter than anybody else. Nobody was better looking than anybody else. Nobody was stronger or quicker than anybody else. All this equality was due to the 211th, 212th, and 213th Amendments to the Constitution, and to the unceasing vigilance of agents of the United States Handicapper General.”
The story goes on to describe the deliberately average lives of George and Hazel Bergeron. Hazel was said to be of average intelligence but George was deemed to be extremely intelligent so the government Office of the Handicapper General made him wear a device that blasted erratic noises in his ears every few minutes to keep him from having clear and cogent thoughts that might exceed those of others and therefore keep George and others like him from “taking unfair advantage of their brains”.
George and Hazel sat watching a ballet on TV but each of the dancers, based upon their individual skills, were saddled with bags of birdshot to weigh them down so that no one could dance better than another. Each of the dancers also wore masks so that no one could be perceived as more beautiful than the other. The titular character, Harrison Bergeron, was the son of George and Hazel, but the Office of the Handicapper General had removed him from their home when he was 14 because he was too perfect, too attractive, too athletic, too smart, and no one should have a child that much better than someone else.
I won’t spoil it for you by recounting what happened next, but suffice to say, I couldn’t help but think that my friend was spot on.
When those in charge become determined to suppress excellence in favor of equity then failure becomes the norm and success becomes a crime. DEI, known fully as “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”, is just the name-brand for refusing to allow one person’s merit to be the guide to their ability to serve, or succeed.
The world is tired of hearing about “diversity, equity and inclusion”. Make no mistake, I’m not for discrimination or trying to keep someone down because of their race, sex, religion or pregnancy. But the race to DEI is not that.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, an extremely accomplished jurist with a sound legal mind, should never have been put in the position of having an asterisk by her appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States. She is a solid candidate but weighed down by the pronouncement that what was more important than her legal acumen was that she was a black woman. President Biden tainted her appointment by announcing that DEI was his first motive thereby removing her nomination from the historically competitive realm that it should have remained in.
Republican George Anthony Santos should never have been elected to Congress from the State of New York. By his own admission Santos habitually lied about his own resume in an effort to be something he is not. But Santos is a product of a society that believes that no one is okay the way God made them. People like Santos believe that a person must be “adjusted” to achieve an equitable outcome. There is no telling where else in life he has lied to get ahead but I suspect that we will be finding out in the not-so-distant future.
DEI is where merit goes to die, where failure becomes an acceptable norm, and success becomes a crime. We must return to being a merit-based society.
Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney.