A missing child alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as of Monday just after 5 p.m.
The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Shamada Howard.
Howard is a 15-year-old black female, was last seen on Sunday approximately 3 a.m. wearing a gray shirt with “Boss” on it, blue shorts and a wig. She was last seen in the area of Malone Court in Prattville.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Howard, please contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.