Starting your very first raid in Destiny 2 might seem frightening, but it is one of the most satisfying things you can do in the game. The raids stand at the top when it comes to cooperative activities in Destiny 2. You need to properly strategize, communicate, and coordinate with your team if you want to succeed in overcoming the complex mechanics and challenging encounters of the game. These six-player activities are tailored to test your entire understanding of the game and provide extremely good loot, which are alongside the most memorable gameplay moments of your journey as a Guardian.
While some people focus on highly competitive activities, such as a flawless run in the Trials of the Crucible, everyone is competing against each other in the PvP world. Being competitive in the raids earned you a new type of challenge that is centered around problem-solving and collaboration rather than honing your PvP skills. While both are considered endgame activities, in terms of raiding, there is a different level of cooperation, which makes Destiny 2 a necessary encounter for any seasoned player. Knowing the basics of raid mechanics will assist you in improving your performance in Destiny 2 as a whole, and not only in these activities.
What You Should Know About Raids
Let the structure remain the way they are: A series of single activities, with each activity having its unique role division and prior specification. Raids differ from unknown activities, as brute force is ineffective. Unlike strikes or any other activity, raids demand one to understand and execute the steps precisely while talking to your team the entire time. Mechanically advanced Capture The Flag features four to six battles, and each has a different approach.
The right tools make this sort of progress a lot easier, although it is still quite steep. Each new section comes with new mechanics to learn, although they are a repetition of the previous pieces. This stepping-stone process ensures the retention of fundamental skills in an attempt to clear the final ‘boss’. Raiders still prepare for the challenge, but even sophisticated ones take time again and again to learn the process. Execution perfection always takes time.
What Preparation Steps Should You Focus On?
No matter how seasoned a player you are, you need to approach every single raid with a focus on your guardian. After each power level achieved through normal gameplay, every new one requires a slightly higher guardian power for you to accommodate. Without actually leveling the guardian, your moves before dodge paraphernalia are not effective.
Weapon Loadout Essentials:
Primary Weapons: Scout rifles or pulse rifles for range and precision
Special Weapons: Shotguns or fusion rifles for close-range major enemies
Heavy Weapons: Rocket launchers or linear fusion rifles for boss damage
Backup Options: Have multiple loadouts ready for different encounter types
Power Level and Gear:
Aim to be at or above the recommended power level
Equip your highest-level gear before starting
Stock up on ammo synthesis and consumables
Ensure your armor mods complement your playstyle
Beyond weapons, familiarize yourself with your subclass abilities and how they complement team strategies. Some raids benefit from specific subclass combinations, while others offer more flexibility.
Understanding your role within the team composition helps ensure smooth execution during critical moments. Don't forget to stock up on consumables like ammo synthesis and stat-boosting items that can provide crucial advantages during challenging encounters.
Finding the Right Team
Assembling a compatible team is perhaps the most critical factor in raid success. The quality of your experience depends heavily on finding patient, communicative teammates.
Where to Find Groups:
LFG Platforms: Discord servers, Reddit fireteams, and companion apps
Teaching Runs: Look specifically for "sherpa" or "teaching" groups
Clan Members: Join an active clan for regular raid opportunities
Friend Networks: Ask friends who raid to include you in their groups
Communication Setup:
Test your microphone and audio settings beforehand
Use in-game voice chat or Discord as preferred by the group
Ensure a stable internet connection to avoid disconnections
Have backup communication methods ready if needed
When joining a new team, be sure to communicate your experience, along with your enthusiasm for learning and growth. Many veteran players are happy to assist new raiders, but there are basic threshold expectations that must be met. Come with queries ready about your role, and make sure to ask for clarification for any details that look vague. Teams that back each other up and communicate clearly with one another will consistently outperform highly capable groups that fail to socialize or collapse under a lack of collaboration.
Learning Core Mechanics
Most Destiny 2 raids share common mechanical themes that, once understood, make learning new raids much easier. Understanding these fundamental concepts helps you quickly adapt to new situations.
Common Raid Mechanics:
Buff Management: Acquiring, maintaining, or passing specific buffs with timers
Positioning Requirements: Standing in particular locations or coordinated movement
Damage Phases: Windows of opportunity for focused boss damage
Add Control: Managing enemy spawns while executing mechanics
Callout Systems: Communicating symbols, numbers, or directions quickly
Key Skills to Develop:
Visual Awareness: Recognizing buff indicators and environmental cues
Timing Coordination: Synchronizing actions with teammates
Role Flexibility: Being ready to adapt if teammates struggle
Quick Decision Making: Responding to unexpected situations
Practice identifying these elements during your first few encounters, as they form the foundation of more complex raid mechanics.
Mastering Communication
Effective communication in raids goes beyond simply talking to your teammates. Developing strong communication habits is essential for consistent success.
Communication Best Practices:
Be Concise: Call out important information clearly and briefly
Use Consistent Terms: Stick to agreed-upon callouts for locations and mechanics
Listen Actively: Acknowledge teammates' callouts and respond appropriately
Stay Calm: Maintain composure during high-pressure moments
Ask Questions: Request clarification when uncertain about mechanics
What to Communicate:
Enemy positions and threats
Buff status and timing
Mechanic triggers and completions
Problems or mistakes immediately
Ready status before damage phases
Role Assignment Tips:
Establish clear responsibilities before each encounter
Designate a primary caller for complex mechanics
Have backup plans for when teammates struggle
Practice callouts during easier sections first
Effective communication enhances team dynamics, fosters collaboration, and mitigates stress during challenging interactions.
Patience and Persistence
First-time raid completions are time-consuming endeavors. Be prepared to spend many hours learning the mechanics, tools, and practicing to overcome various challenges. This time investment is part of the raid experience. Failing due to rushing through explanations or skipping practice attempts is bound to happen repeatedly. There is a high chance you'll end up feeling frustrated.
Focusing on progress rather than outcome will be highly beneficial, particularly when multiple attempts have led to failure. Each attempt has learning potential and can help refine one’s execution. Aim for small wins, such as mastering specific phases and enhancing teamwork. This mentality enhances morale and motivation as you navigate the tough learning curve.
It's important to remember that everyone started from scratch at some point, including seasoned raiders. Learning the same mechanics you are attempting to grasp is what makes one a seasoned player. Trust the journey and aim for gradual progress instead of chasing perfection–that leads to a much more rewarding experience. The sheer joy of defeating a challenging gaming encounter makes it all worth it.
Conclusion
Your first raid in Destiny 2 symbolizes the beginning of your journey as a Guardian. These activities are usually considered pinnacle challenges since they provide exceptional dormant rewards, lifetime unforgettable experiences, and help build friendships for many players that will last a lifetime. While they initially seem too difficult, meeting all requirements, proper planning, good teamwork, and decisive action will always reward you.
Buying or boosting an account will violate the game's terms of service. The links and descriptions in this sponsored article do not reflect an opinion of this site's operator.