Millions of traffic tickets are being issued each year, with 24.6% of them being issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour. According to MarketWatch Guides, drivers face an average of a 17% chance of being ticketed in a year.
What steps should you take after receiving a traffic ticket? If charged, you don’t necessarily need to face a judge. In fact, you can pursue an alternative defense avenue once you clearly understand the nature of your ticket. You can also try to negotiate with the prosecutor if it can be resolved.
According to traffic ticket lawyer Kyle Miller, if you have been given a traffic ticket, you deserve the legal counsel and representation of a lawyer who can fight for your rights to be protected and upheld.
Let us discuss the steps you should take after receiving a traffic ticket.
Understand Your Ticket and Options
Check the ticket you have received carefully. A ticket will have the description of the violation together with the date to appear in court and the amount of fines. You can then decide whether to fight the ticket, pay the fine, or go to traffic school to stop the record from getting points.
Know that laws in your state may differ greatly. There may be options for bargaining or mitigating circumstances that could help you reduce your penalties.
A traffic ticket lawyer from The Law Office of R. Patrick McPherson says if law enforcement violated your rights in any way, you can hire a lawyer to have the evidence excluded.
You have to testify if you plead not guilty. Knowing the consequences after breaking the law may give you something to think about your choices in the future.
Gather Evidence to Support Your Case
How can you make your case stronger in contesting a traffic violation? You start by gathering all relevant evidence relating to your assertions. Take pictures of the area, including the signage on the road, the traffic, and visibility conditions.
Obtain witness statements to back your statement. Check the officer's notes for errors, as even the slightest one can make a huge difference.
Check whether traffic camera footage exists, which could back up your evidence. Evidence can help you contest a ticket and shows your commitment to resolve the situation.
Organize all evidence clearly so that the reviewing authority can easily comprehend your position.
Explore Traffic School Alternatives
There are various school traffic alternatives that you can try once you have obtained evidence that favors your claims.
Some places allow online classes. There are also classes about defensive driving that may help keep points off one's license. Traffic school might even be a way to get the ticket dismissed, depending on matters of local jurisdiction.
The course may cover safe driving techniques and state traffic laws, providing you with the necessary background while helping to lower your fines. This approach is rather convenient should it become necessary for you to avoid appearing in court.
Find out if you are eligible for any respective programs that fit your situation by asking your local DMV or court.
Negotiate With the Prosecutor
If you want your fine reduced, ask the prosecutor about your case and what happens in similar situations.
Be professional and polite when talking to the prosecutor. Make your case clear and express valid grounds to have your sentence shortened, including a clean record or a good case.
Be respectful in seeking a favorable agreement, like a lower charge or a plea to decrease penalties. This may be a smaller fine or fewer points on your license.
Submit a Written Challenge or Appeal
If you think the ticket can be contested amicably, you can choose to draft an appeal.
Gather evidence related to the matter, like photographs, witness statements, and documents to support your claim. The letter you write should be to the scheduling officer or the proper court and should state very briefly and clearly the reasons for contesting the violation.
Put the ticket number on your letter. Give out more details about yourself and present any proof that backs up what you say. Stick to the facts and do not use any emotive jargon.
This challenge needs to be sent through certified mail or e-mail, with a few copies kept for your records. Check the receipt and be ready to either accept a dismissal or move on.