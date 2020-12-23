QB: Robert Rose, Wetumpka junior
The quarterback spot has been filled with experience and plenty of athletic ability. Without a returning starter taking the reins in the offseason, there were some question marks at the position early in the year but Rose delivered in a big way. He finished with a 58 percent completion rate while throwing for 1,625 yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 403 yards and five scores on the ground.
“The most impressive thing was how fast he progressed in reading coverages and making good decisions,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “To see how he became comfortable as quickly as he did in the pocket. He worked through that faster than we anticipated.”
RB: Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee junior
The Tigers only played seven games this season but that was all Daniels needed to turn some heads. After starting the season as a slot receiver, Daniels moved to running back and made an immediate impact. He finished the year with 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 104 carries. Daniels’ biggest game came in a rivalry win over Elmore County when he rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns, including a 99-yard run.
RB: Mitchell Boyd, Edgewood senior
Boyd was always the first choice running back when he was available but for the second straight season, he had to deal with some small injuries that kept him limited at times. It still did not stop him from being the leader in the backfield and he delivered when called upon. Boyd racked up 712 yards and eight touchdowns on just 106 carries.
“He battled all year with those little nagging injuries here and there and that limited his carries,” Edgewood Academy coach Chad Michael said. “He stayed the course though so when he got the chance to carry the ball, he stepped up in some of the biggest games.”
WR: Connor Bailey, Edgewood senior
The Wildcats had plenty of experience returning across the field except wide receiver. After losing its leading targets from last year, Bailey had to step up and make a name for himself. He became the big-play threat, finishing with 490 yards and five touchdowns on just 22 catches. Bailey averaged 15.8 yards per touch.
“He did a great job filling in,” Michael said. “He was a big-time playmaker. His touchdown catches were probably all over 20 yards. When we needed a big play, he was always there to step up and deliver.”
WR: Teddy Harris, Stanhope Elmore senior
It wasn’t hard to notice how important Harris was in the Mustangs’ offense, bringing explosiveness from a variety of positions. He was used both in the backfield and out wide as a receiver. He racked up 868 yards of offense and scored nine total touchdowns, including one on a 73-yard punt return.
“He’s our playmaker,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “You needed a play, he got the ball. You hand him the ball, throw him the ball, snap him the ball, you do whatever you had to get him the ball and he’s going to make something happen.”
TE: Carson Peevy, Edgewood senior
There weren’t many plays during the season in which Peevy could be found on the sideline. The Wildcats used him in different ways on both sides of the ball but he stood out the most in the passing game. Often lining up at tight end, Peevy led the team with 26 receptions, gaining 405 yards and scoring six touchdowns.
“He brought a lot of versatility,” Michael said. “He could line up in a lot of different places because he was so intelligent. He was that steady guy. He was always going to catch the ball and run the right routes to make the play when he had to make them.”
OL: Joel Hughes, Stanhope Elmore senior
Hughes was one of the easy choices for an offensive team captain at the start of the season. He graded out at 86 percent for the season while starting at center for the Mustangs. SEHS coach Brian Bradford said Hughes took on more responsibilities than normal for a center, making the pre-snap calls at the line of scrimmage.
“He was our leader,” Bradford said. “He wasn’t the biggest guy but when he speaks, everybody listens. He earned the trust of the team. He’s the quarterback of our offensive line.”
OL: Ben Barker, Wetumpka senior
Barker was back at center for Wetumpka’s offense and helped ease the transition of a new quarterback and a handful of new skill players. He brought some consistency, allowing no sacks in 197 pass plays and having no errant snaps in a primarily shotgun offense.
“I know it’s a football cliché but he was truly a quarterback of the offensive line,” Perry said. “We used his experience and his knowledge. He made all of the calls at the line and because of that, it made it easier on his teammates.”
OL: Taylor Alston, Holtville senior
The physical attributes have been there for Alston in the past and he combined it with better skill and technique to become an elite player up front. He finished the season with the highest grade (91 percent) among offensive tackles in the county. Alston also racked up 82 knockdowns while allowing just one sack.
“He turned the corner this year,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “He became aggressive and a true physical offensive lineman. He’s a young kid to be a senior so the light took some time to click on. He had all the attributes to stand out and he finally realized what the coaches were telling him about finally starting to dominate.”
OL: Lane Batyski, Holtville senior
Batyski was an all-county player last season and was named honorable mention on the all-state team so the pressure was on to deliver another strong season as a senior. He delivered in a big way as the team’s center, leading the way at the line for Holtville’s strong rushing attack and helping the Bulldogs to a home playoff game.
“He’s just steady,” Franklin said. “He’s a hard-nosed guy that brings that blue-collar mentality every day. He’s a great kid and he works hard. And there’s something about when the lights come on and he throws the pads on, there’s something different.”
OL: Colton Jones, Edgewood junior
The Wildcats had plenty of experience at the line of scrimmage with so many starters playing both ways. Jones was in the mix with a handful of seniors and while he also did work on defense, he stood out the most on the offensive line. Jones settled in at center, making all of the calls at the line.
“He truly was the leader of the group,” Michael said. “When he spoke everyone stopped and listened. He made sure to get everyone in the right spots.”
ATH: Brandon Bowman, Wetumpka senior
Bowman could have been a starter in several different positions in Wetumpka’s offense and while he settled into one of the wide receiver spots more often than not, he found a way to make an impact in different ways. Bowman led the team with 640 yards on 35 receptions while adding 330 rushing yards on 37 carries. He also got to let the ball fly some, completing six passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
“He was multi-faceted,” Perry said. “Most athletes are really good at one thing but with Brandon’s skill set he could’ve played running back, receiver or the full-time quarterback. He probably could have started somewhere in the secondary. And he could play at a high level at all of those things.”
K: Drake Riordan, Holtville senior
The Bulldogs did not call on Riordan to do too much as a true place kicker but he became a consistent option when they needed points. He converted on 19 of 22 extra point attempts and made two of his three field goal attempts. Riordan also took on duties as the kickoff specialist and punter.
“For Drake to come on from where he started, he had never kicked a football until a year ago,” Franklin said. “He was very consistent. The kid was really starting to get where he was a consistent place kicker and we gave him the role of being the punter this year and he did a good job back there. He embraced the role of being a true special teams guy.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Wetumpka – Colby Golson, OL, Sr.; Stanhope Elmore – Trey Killingsworth, QB, Sr., Antonio Trone, RB, So., Chase Eddings, TE, Sr., Alex Barajas, OL, Jr.; Tallassee – Trace Meek, OL, Sr., Thomas Battles, WR, Sr.; Holtville – Shawn Brackett, RB, So.; ECHS – Payton Stephenson, QB, So., Coby Mann, OL, Sr.; Edgewood – Alex Johnson, QB, Sr., Blane Guthrie, ATH, Sr.