DL: Myles Ross, Wetumpka senior
After battling a shoulder injury as a junior, Ross played a big role in the improvement of Wetumpka’s defensive unit. He finished with just 29 total tackles but 13 of them were for a loss while he also helped take up blocks for teammates to make the play. Ross also added two sacks to go with five quarterback hurries.
“It was all of his experience,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “Anytime a player is that comfortable and can play with more confidence, it makes him a better player. He got more explosive off the ball and that made it difficult for him to be blocked.”
DL: Cooper Mann, Holtville junior
Holtville’s defense is the biggest reason it had so much success as a team and Mann was in the thick of things. He was constantly in the backfield and had an impact on most of the big plays on that side of the ball. He finished with 22 tackles for a loss and four sacks while recovering four fumbles and knocking down two passes at the line of scrimmage.
“We put the pressure on Cooper,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “He was able to play the year before and really learn so this year, it was just second nature. He really fit into the scheme that we changed to this year. His motor was always going.”
DL: Caleb Foster, Stanhope Elmore junior
Foster got to be the beneficiary of opponents’ double-teams against teammate William Whitlow Jr. The junior has already gained some attention from recruiters at the next level and his numbers show why. He finished with 67 total tackles including 10 for a loss while recording four sacks. He also got two takeaways and a pass breakup.
“He’s got the physical presence,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “He’s long, rangy and he’s got the explosiveness and the technique to be elite. He’s a very smart kid and very coachable. He’s going to do the right thing and be in the right place every time.”
DL: Joseph Benton, Edgewood senior
Like many of his teammates at the line, Benton played on both sides of the ball but his work with the defensive unit made him stand out. As a lineman, Benton led the Wildcats with 75 tackles with 20 of them coming for a loss. He also finished with two sacks.
“When he was on the field at defensive line, he was usually the best player on the field,” EA coach Chad Michael said. “He was just hard to block. Even if he wasn’t making the tackle, he was being disruptive. He was making guys around him better.”
LB: Lamarius Jackson, Wetumpka junior
Jackson was thrown into the fire last year as Wetumpka’s best option at middle linebacker and while that experience was far from perfect, he learned from it and built off of it this season. He finished with 32 total tackles including five for a loss and two sacks while showing off coverage skills with two interceptions and a pass breakup.
“We were able to take the fact that he was more comfortable with that and we got to use that when we had to move him outside,” Perry said. “He made that adjustment quickly and with a high-level of success. We got to move him around to the box or to the line as a defensive end and he responded in a positive way.”
LB: Mikey Forney, Holtville junior
There was rarely a defensive play for Holtville where you could not find Forney near the ball. He continued to fly to the ball for the Bulldogs, finishing with 131 total tackles which set another new career-high for the junior. He added 13 tackles for a loss and two sacks to go along with four pass breakups, two fumbles forced and an interception.
“I don’t know if there is a state record on numbers of tackles a kid can have in his career but if he’s not pushing it by the time he’s done, I’d be surprised,” Franklin said. “He rose to the occasion in every game. He’s like having an extra coach on the field. He watches film and he really studies it. He’s very good at dissecting things.”
LB: Martin Toby, Stanhope Elmore senior
There was plenty of attention on the Mustangs defensive front this season but they likely would not have had the same success without Toby leading a strong linebacker crew behind them. Toby finished with 91 total tackles, 11 for a loss and three sacks while recording two takeaways and three pass breakups.
“He’s been somebody that has gotten better every single year,” Bradford said. “He stepped into a leadership role. Became a guy we thought could help to becoming one of the most impactful players on our defense. He was our energy guy. He was always 100 percent and always full speed.”
LB: Mason Bell, Tallassee senior
With three games getting canceled and more time taken away due to a shoulder injury, Bell saw very limited action in his final year with the Tigers. However, he made the most of his time on the field, still leading the team with 47 total tackles.
DB: Tre Seabon, Wetumpka junior
Seabon was a part of the rotation in Wetumpka’s secondary last season but he took on a full-time role as a junior. It was not a perfect season for Seabon but he continued to improve and became a reliable option at the back. He finished with three pass breakups and two interceptions to go along with 26 tackles.
“When you can relax, the game slows down for you and it did for him,” Perry said. “That has to do with being confident in your coverages. You have to make the plays with your eyes. You have to be able to anticipate routes by the receivers… Experience teaches you that.”
DB: John Williamson, Holtville junior
It took some time to get Williamson in the right position but after some struggles as a defensive back and a receiver, Williamson finally found his fit back in the secondary this year. He finished tied for the county lead with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Clay Central. He also added eight tackles for a loss.
“Last year, he struggled back there and couldn’t get into a rhythm but then a light just came on,” Franklin said. “He was coming up making tackles for a loss and led us in interceptions in the secondary. For a kid that didn’t start there, he started feeling comfortable and became a dependable player back there.”
DB: Jaqori Williams, Stanhope Elmore senior
When the Mustangs lost Azlan Williams to a season-ending injury early in the season, they needed someone to take on a leadership role in the secondary. Jaqori Williams slid right in without missing a beat as he racked up 77 total tackles including seven for a loss. He led the team with nine pass breakups and grabbed three interceptions.
“He’s a tremendous worker,” Bradford said. “To see what he came from as a skinny kid as a freshman, he’s changed his body to where he can play and that’s just pure work. He wasn’t as physically talented as some of these kids but he has worked hard to get there.”
DB: Carter Harrison, Stanhope Elmore senior
Harrison may not be a true defensive back but he got plenty of work in coverage for the Mustangs while doing a little bit of everything else. He finished the year with 47 total tackles, six coming for a loss including one sack. He also recorded four pass breakups. Harrison also played some linebacker while serving on several special teams units including as the team’s long snapper.
“He’s just one of those outstanding, hard-working kids,” Bradford said. “He got a lot bigger from the offseason. He’s got linebacker size but he’s fast enough and agile enough to play in the secondary. He worked in so many different areas.”
P: Logan Weighall, Wetumpka sophomore
Consistency is not always easy to come by for high school specialists and that was sometimes the case for Weighall. However, when he did make good contact with the ball, it would be a while before it came back down. He finished the year with a 42.3-yard average on punts which included a long of 57 yards.
“He has such a great work ethic,” Perry said. “He’s very dedicated and he works at it on his own. We always tell the guys that if you want to get better, you have to take some time on your own. It’s not unusual to see him up here at the field working on his own on a weekend.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Wetumpka – Steven Nolen, DL, Jr., Justin Crumbaugh, LB, So., Amaerion Hampton, DB, Jr.; Stanhope Elmore – Fred Bass, LB, Jr., Pat Williams, DB, Jr.; Tallassee – Michael Moore, DL, Sr., Will Smith, LB, Sr.; Holtville – Jacob Nichols, DL, Sr., Copelin Gilliand, LB, Sr.; ECHS – Cole Boothe, DL, Sr., Garrett Allen, DB, So., Sean Darnell, ATH, Jr.; Edgewood – JT Brazell, LB, Jr.