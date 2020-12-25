There is no doubting the progress being made inside the Holtville football program since coach Jason Franklin took over the team. In his first three seasons, the Bulldogs won 15 games and made two playoff appearances, more than the previous decade combined.
That success continued in Franklin’s fourth season and took another step forward as Holtville reached the seven-win mark for the second time in three years and hosted a first-round playoff game for the first time since 1986. It was the program’s first ever season in Class AAAAA but the team never backed away from the challenge.
“We have come such a far way and our guys have really bought in,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said after the season. “They didn’t back down from the challenge of moving up to 5A and they battled all year. We are not the most talented team but they have worked their butts off to be a good football team.”
Franklin said he was not sure how quickly the success would come to Holtville when he took the job but he always knew it was going to come at some point. While the success may not come as a surprise to Franklin, he still believes it’s worth noting how much work was put in by many other people to get the program to the point it’s at now in just four years.
“I felt with the administration I was coming in with, we had the potential to do good things in all athletics,” Franklin said. “I didn’t know how soon it would be so that goes to how the kids and the coaches have bought in. When I knew we had that kind of buy in, I knew we had a chance to do some good things here.”
Franklin gave a lot of credit to his assistant coaching staff especially this season where so many position groups had to replace players on short notice multiple times throughout the season due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs had two games taken away from them due to the pandemic but that never slowed the work being done on and off the field by Franklin and his staff.
“It’s been one of the most frustrating but exciting seasons I’ve ever been apart,” Franklin said during the playoffs. “You never knew what each week or each day held but to watch our guys overcome all of the obstacles thrown at us, that showed the character of our players… I thought Labor Day would be our end point so to get to this point has been a blessing.”
While Franklin has taken Holtville from being an easy win on opponents’ schedules to hosting a playoff game, there will not be anyone in the program resting on their laurels. The Bulldogs are still eyeing their first playoff victory since 1993 and their first region title since 1986. And the goals go even beyond that for Franklin.
“We’re going to keep pushing them and working hard and adding to it,” Franklin said. “Everybody wants to get to that pinnacle so why not us?”