It can sometimes be hard to notice a lineman’s impact on a football team whether it is on the offensive or defensive side of the ball but that has rarely been the case for Stanhope Elmore’s William Whitlow Jr. He is the latest in the Mustangs’ lone line of all-state defensive linemen but he worked to set himself apart from the rest and he delivered in his final high school season.
Whitlow Jr. was constantly in the opposing backfield whether it was bringing down a running back behind the line of scrimmage or forcing a hurried throw from a quarterback. Every week, the senior defensive end made it clear he was making the biggest impact for the Mustangs on any given play.
“He’s always been a freak when it comes to his physical stature,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “But what separates him is his work ethic. He’s the hardest working kid I’ve coached in probably the last 10 years. He’s not one of those that thinks he’s too good for practice or to work out. He always wants to improve.”
After a monster junior season garnered plenty of attention for Whitlow Jr., it was going to be tough for him to top it as a senior.
However, he did just that, setting new career highs with 99 total tackles, 43 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. He also added 34 quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and a defensive touchdown.
“It’s tremendous to have somebody of his caliber,” Bradford said. “You don’t get one of those too often in high school. You’re going to coach some great athletes and great kids but you don’t get many guys that have the total package like that. He’s going to be next to impossible to replace.”
One of the most notable plays of the season came in a road trip to Eufaula where Whitlow Jr. opened the scoring by ripping the ball from Tigers quarterback Hess Horne during a handoff exchange and running it back 50 yards for a touchdown.
“Those are the kind of things we expect out of him,” Bradford said. “That’s what he’s always done. He’s always made big plays and he’s always in the backfield.”
It was not just his own coaching staff that took notice of Whitlow Jr.’s abilities. Wetumpka coach Tim Perry and his staff have been trying to find ways to block Whitlow Jr. for the last three seasons as he proved to be a pain in their offense’s side. He wrapped up his career against Wetumpka with a four-sack performance in a 23-13 victory this season.
“The most impressive thing to me was the motor that he plays with,” Perry said “He just doesn’t seem to slow down. He makes plays all over the field which is exceptional for a defensive lineman. Sometimes, you have a tendency not to pursue the ball when the play goes away from you but he was relentless. He wasn’t the type of player that would make a couple of plays then coast the rest of the game.”
Whitlow Jr. is set to take that energy and talent to the next level as he is committed to play at Memphis next season. While there may not be any guarantees of playing time as a first-year freshman, Bradford has no doubt the defensive end will be making an impact with the Tigers one way or another.
“It will be right away,” Bradford said. “I don’t know how quick he’ll get on the field but he will make an impact based off his work ethic and personality. He will make an impact on the locker room. People are drawn to him because of the kind of person he is.”