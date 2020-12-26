There were some high expectations for Holtville running back Drew Pickett entering the 2020 season. Even as just a sophomore, he had already proven himself worthy of the starting role after taking over halfway through his first year on varsity.
However, things did not go as planned to start the season as Pickett was forced into quarantine due to COVID-19, missing the Bulldogs’ first two games of the year. That delay did not slow him down as he quickly came back on the scene with a career night in his first game back and he never slowed down.
“You see a kid’s work ethic like his and the time he puts in, you’re not surprised,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “When the season ended the year before until coming back in June, the time he put in is what people didn’t see. He was getting stronger and getting quicker. Even in the quarantine time, he was still working. It paid off and that showed once he got on the field.”
Pickett made plenty of noise in his return to the field where he earned the Elmore County Player of the Week honors by rushing for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a rivalry victory over Elmore County. That was just the start as Pickett continued to be the workhorse for Holtville’s offense, helping the Bulldogs claim their first home playoff game since 1986.
Once he got on the field, there was no easing him back into the play as it was clear Pickett would be a vital part of Holtville’s offense for the entire season. He led all players in the county with 225 carries, averaging 28.1 carries per game.
Of course, Pickett made sure it was known he wanted the ball and he did plenty of damage with those carries. He finished the season with 1,425 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
“You have to attribute some of his success to what the guys up front are doing but he’s doing a lot of it,” Franklin said. “When the holes weren’t there, he had to make some things happen and that just shows what kind of athlete he is.”
Pickett reached at least 100 yards seven times in eight games while hitting the 200-yard mark three times, leading the Bulldogs to wins in all three games. His 214-yard, four-touchdown performance against Sylacauga helped Holtville secure the region’s two seed in the final region game of the year.
Despite being a starter in two seasons as an underclassman, Pickett still has been limited without having a full season as the starter under his belt. He has already gained traction from Division I schools and Franklin expects that to heat up even more over the next year.
“You can see him putting on another 15 pounds of muscle then you pair that with great speed and great vision, that could be really special,” Franklin said. “Once the coaching carousel shakes back down again and people land at different places, they’ll start evaluating these guys. It could be astronomical for him. He could be a true Power 5 kid. He has the grades. There’s no question. The offers could be unlimited.”