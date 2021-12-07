The 2021 AHSAA and AISA volleyball seasons came to a end in October, and the six teams in Elmore County saw plenty of highlights over the course of the season.
Edgewood Academy won its third consecutive state championship, while Wetumpka won its fifth straight area title and Elmore County won its 12th straight area title.
While the teams featured success, both multi-year starters and new stars jumped out on the scene. On this year’s All-County Volleyball Team, a wide variety of skillsets are featured.
There are powerful hitters in the form of Elmore County’s Coranda Lozada and Edgewood’s Lindsey Brown, but there’s also Wetumpka libero Erin Douglass, who is on the All-County team for her third year in a row.
Edgewood’s Emma Weldon joins the team due to her passing, while Wetumpka’s Julie Boshell and Stanhope’s Kelbi Johnson have shown the versatility to be effective anywhere on the court.
Here’s the 2021 All-Elmore County Volleyball team.
Julie Boshell, Wetumpka junior
Boshell was arguably the area’s most versatile player during the 2021 volleyball season. Boshell was used primarily as a setter but played everywhere on the court. She finished the year with 178 kills, 264 assists, 211 digs and had a 90 percent serve percentage.
“Julie is one of our two setters, but this year she really stepped up and played as a hitter when she was on the front row,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “She really gave us an added threat on that right side of the court.”
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood sophomore
Brown was one of the area’s biggest threats at the net, but she also proved this season that she can play anywhere on the floor. Brown, who was described as the team’s energizer bunny, was an every-point player and finished the year with 267 kills, 302 digs and 62 service aces.
“Lindsey is the perfect example of what it means to go all out,” Edgewood coach David DeLozier said. “People have an idea of what it looks like, but she embodies what it means to give it your absolute best. Nobody will ever question her level of effort.”
Erin Douglass, Wetumpka senior
Douglass has been Wetumpka’s starting libero for each of the last three seasons, and she has constantly proved why she’s one of the best defenders in not only the county, but also the state. She finished her senior season with 1,084 digs and had a 95% serve percentage.
“Erin definitely brings tenacity,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “She has a lot of belief in herself and she knows she is a talented back row player. She feels like there is not a ball she can’t pass and that matters. She will never give up on a play.”
Kelbi Johnson, Stanhope Elmore senior
Johnson, one of the county’s best multi-sport athletes, showed her versatility over and over again this season. She was listed on Stanhope’s roster as an outside hitter, but her skills were showcased all over the floor. She finished her senior year with team highs in kills (117), aces (47) and links (17). She also added 128 digs, 13 blocks and 113 assists.
“She hits the ball hard,” Stanhope coach Flavia Freeney said after a game this year. “She has a good serve that comes down at such a hard angle and it’s hard for people to return it. She’s really, really consistent.”
Coranda Lozada, Elmore County junior
Lozada is not the biggest player on the court, but she plays much taller than what is listed on the roster. Due to her extremely high vertical jump, she proved to be one of the best outside hitters in the state and finished her junior season 212 kills and 98 digs.
“Coranda just plays her heart out every single time she gets up to the net,” Elmore County coach Kim Moncrief said earlier this year. “You wouldn’t think that a 5-foot-3 person could play front row as well as she does, but she puts her heart into it and gives it her all.”
Emma Weldon, Edgewood senior
Edgewood’s offensive attack had many different faces to it, including Brown, but Weldon was the steady piece that set up almost every point the Lady Wildcats scored on their way to the state championship. She finished her senior season with 596 assists, 182 digs and 77 service aces.
“The word that I use to describe Emma is stoic,” Edgewood coach David DeLozier said. “She’s steady. I truly believe Emma being a senior and being steady really helped carry us when we needed it the most this year. What she brings to the table is just a calm, cool, collected confidence. You always know what you’re going to get with Emma.”
Honorable Mention
Edgewood Academy – Karlee Mainor, Jr., Madison Martin, So.,; Elmore County – Seanna O’Daniel, Sr., Ally Orr, Fr., Natalie Sullivan, Jr.; Holtville – Rylee Helus, Sr.; Stanhope Elmore – Saiban Chappell, Sr., Rylie Grimes, Sr., Shakeria Washington, Jr.; Tallassee – Chloe Baynes, Sr., Chloe Davidson, Sr., Belle Haynes, Sr., Avery Lumpkin, Sr.; Wetumpka – Madison Milton, Jr., Kylie Wilson, Sr.