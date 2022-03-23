High school boys basketball in Elmore County did not have quite the finish that teams expected this season as three of the six teams failed to reach the playoffs. The three teams that did reach the playoffs - Stanhope Elmore, Elmore County, and Edgewood Academy - saw their seasons end pretty quickly.
Edgewood Academy was the only team in the county to win a playoff game this season, but that didn’t stop individual players from securing fantastic seasons on the court.
This year’s All-County team features a plethora of fantastic scoring options, coming from both guards and forwards. The 2022 class was filled with great forwards and post players this season, but there were also some standout point guards.
One of which is Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson, the 2022 Elmore County Player of the Year. Stephenson helped lead the Panthers to the playoffs and averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
There aren’t many players in the state who can handle or shoot the ball as well as Stephenson can, and he showed that game after game this year. Joining the junior point guard on the All-County team are talented players from all over the county.
FIRST TEAM
G: Nate Rogers, Wetumpka sophomore
Rogers, much like he did in football, jumped onto the scene and showed off his freakish athletic ability. The sophomore point guard was the fastest player on the court more often than not, and that helped him drive to the paint at will. He also impressed with his shooting ability and shot 45% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range. He averaged 20 points per game.
F: Luc Cyr, Holtville senior
Cyr was arguably the area’s most versatile player on the court this season. The senior forward could shoot the ball from seemingly everywhere on the floor but could also drive to the paint and lay it in whenever he needed. The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds during his senior campaign.
F: Dylon Williams, Stanhope Elmore senior
Williams put together one of the best statistical seasons, and that is no surprised for the 6-foot-3 forward. Williams had the ability to drive into the paint and score at will, but he also possessed an impressive shooting ability to keep defenses honest. He finished his senior campaign by averaging 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
G: Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee senior
Daniels was as big of a scoring threat on the court as he was on the football field this season, and that showed as the senior point guard led the county in scoring. He averaged 23.7 points and added 7.1 rebounds. His skills didn’t stop on offense, however, as he averaged 4.1 steals per game.
F: Nick Morgan, Stanhope Elmore senior
While Morgan’s final season stats are more than impressive and show his versatility, they don’t tell the whole story for the Mustangs’ senior forward. Morgan averaged 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds this year, and he took over and dominated games as well as anyone across the entire state.
SECOND TEAM
F: Mikey Forney, Holtville senior
F: PJ Merkerson, Wetumpka senior
F: Zion Reed, Elmore County senior
G: Garrett Allen, Elmore County junior
G: Austin Champion, Elmore County junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Holtville: Dalton Yarroch, G, Sr., John Williamson, G, Sr.; Elmore County: Cole Downey, F, Sr., Zion Reed, F, Sr. Edgewood Academy: Cooper Hall, G, Jr.; Stanhope Elmore: Josiah Scott, F, Jr., Dillon Barnes, G, Sr., Pat Williams, G, Sr.