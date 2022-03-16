Basketball season in Elmore County came to an end in the middle of February, but that didn’t stop plenty of highlights from occurring over the course of the season.
One of the biggest highlights from the season were the Edgewood Academy girls basketball team winning the AISA Class AA state championship, the first state title in program history, to end the season as the county’s most successful season.
No other team in the county made it out of the first round of the playoffs, but a few teams saw a lot of success. Holtville, for example, set a program record for the most wins in a single season. The Lady Bulldogs finished the year 12-11.
Stanhope also saw a lot of success on the year. The Lady Mustangs finished 21-7, head coach Kelvin Stokes’ best record in Millbrook, as they won the area tournament and hosted a first-round playoff game.
The 2022 All-Elmore County basketball team is headlined by one of the Lady Mustangs that helped propel Stanhope Elmore to that record. Senior center Jacey Haynes has been named the Elmore County Player of the Year after averaging 16.5 points, 15.7 rebounds and 8.3 blocks per game.
The 6-foot-3 senior recorded four triple doubles on the season with points, rebounds and blocks. She is currently committed to Bishop State Community College.
Joining Haynes on the All-County team is a plethora of scorers and talented guard players, along with some strong defensive performers and rebounders.
FIRST TEAM
G: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Academy sophomore
Brown has already left her mark in the AISA ranks as just a sophomore. The star point guard averaged 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.1 assists per game this year. She reached the 1,000-point mark midway through the season and helped lead the Lady Wildcats to their first state championship in school history.
G: Zariah Fannin, Wetumpka junior
Fannin was the second piece of the 1-2 Wetumpka punch of Fannin and McCall. The star junior was a threat to score at any time, and she averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game this year. She was also one of the top 3-point shooters in the county and finished with a 33.3 shooting percentage from deep.
G: Kelbi Johnson, Stanhope Elmore senior
Johnson’s name was already known as one of the most accomplished players in multiple sports in Elmore County, and she showed why during her senior season. The senior shooting guard led Stanhope Elmore in scoring, averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. She was the area’s biggest threat from outside the arc as she hit 117 3-pointers on the year.
G: Janae McCall, Wetumpka senior
McCall was one of the best players in Class 6A at both scoring and rebounding, and she seemed like a walking double-double for most of the season. The senior ended her great career by averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game. Whenever the Lady Indians needed a basket or rebound, McCall was there to provide for the team.
G/F: Seanna O’Daniel, Elmore County senior
O’Daniel was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers, and she was another threat shooting the ball from 3-point range. She averaged 13.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. She was most efficient from deep and showed that with a 33.7 shooting percentage while hitting 60 3-pointers in only 22 games.
SECOND TEAM
G: Jaylyn Strength, Edgewood Academy junior
F: Holly Smith, Holtville sophomore
F: Kennedy Mensch, Edgewood Academy senior
G/F: Bri Autrey, Elmore County senior
F: Summer Hicks, Stanhope Elmore junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Wetumpka: Khloe Harris, F, Jr.; Holtville: Ana Brown, G, Fr., Rylee Helus, Sr., F; Elmore County: CK Bolton, G/F, Sr., Kyasia Brown, G, So.; Stanhope Elmore: Ariel Gilchrist, G, So.; Tallassee: Jy McKinnon, G, Sr., Janiya Johnson, G, Sr.; Edgewood Academy: Madison Martin, C, So., Emma Weldon, G, Sr., Molly Snow, G, Sr.