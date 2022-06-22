Todd Wilson has always pitched at an elite level, but the Holtville ace knew he needed to improve at hitting if he was going to have a successful senior season.
Entering Wilson’s senior campaign, his best hitting season was his junior season when he finished with a .233 batting average with 28 hits and 13 RBIs.
So Wilson sat down with assistant coach Chase Thornton, and they figured out that Wilson struggled the most with hitting outside pitches. The two set up a tee three inches off the plate, and they worked on hitting them for countless hours over a few weeks. After some improvement, he started hitting outside pitches from the pitching machine. They also worked on Wilson’s mindset at the plate. He said he used to just go up and try to hit a fastball, but he and Thornton talked through what pitches to expect in what count, and that helped him the most.
Following the work he put in during the offseason, Wilson had an impressive season batting in the leadoff spot. He finished the year with a .359 average and recorded 47 hits, six doubles, three triples, two home runs, 37 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 30 stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 6-1 record with a 1.60 earned run average and 107 strikeouts.
For his improvement at the plate and his dominance on the mound, Wilson is the 2022 Elmore County Baseball Player of the Year.
“I felt that if we were going to get where we wanted to be this season, which was the state championship, I needed to be able to hit too,” Wilson said. “I feel like coach Thornton really helped me this summer with all the time we put in working on hitting. I really feel like that’s where I made my biggest strides this year.”
Wilson had one of the county’s best pitching seasons during his junior season in 2021 when he finished the year with an 11-1 record and 2.14 ERA.
And while he did improve the most at the plate, he also improved on the mound while also fighting tendinitis all season. In four less innings of work this season, Wilson struck out 10 more batters than he did last season, and he allowed six less earned runs.
His only loss of the season came in February to Stanhope Elmore, and he earned the win in six of his 14 starts. The Bulldogs won 11 of his 14 starts, but he earned an no decision in seven games.
He was consistent for the entire year, and pitched over five innings in 10 starts this season. He allowed over two earned runs only twice the entire year, and he struck out 10 or more batters six times this year.
“It’s crazy how consistent he was,” head coach Scott Tubbs said of Wilson. “This year, he kept rolling from what he did last year. Every opportunity he came in to pitch, he’d pretty much win. He lost one early in the season, and that was his only bad outing. He didn’t have all of his best stuff sometimes this year, but his ‘not best stuff’ is still good enough to win. That’s where he’s at. Even when his stuff isn’t great, it’s still good enough. That’s because of the way he competes.”
Holtville’s last loss in a game with Wilson on the mound came on March 29, when the Bulldogs hosted Marbury in the area opener. Marbury beat Holtville, 3-1, but Wilson pitched arguably the best game of his career.
He pitched a full seven innings and allowed only one run on five hits, and he struck out a career-high 17 batters. He was pulled due to pitch count, then the team lost in extra innings.
Following that game, Wilson was nearly lights out.
He pitched in two games in the area series against Elmore County, closing out Game 1 and then pitching eight innings in a win in Game 2. He then pitched five straight wins in the playoffs.
He allowed no earned runs against Rehobeth, one against Demopolis and UMS-Wright an, and then allowed zero earned runs against Headland in a complete game in the semifinals.
In the state championship series, Wilson took the mound in Game 2 with Holtville down in the series, 1-0. Wilson pitched a complete game and allowed only two runs on five hits to tie the series, 1-1.
He got it done offensively in the championship series as well as he went 4-7 with two walks and one RBI.
The Bulldogs came up just short in the championship, but Wilson finished his high school career on top.
He had 83 hits, 55 stolen bases and drove in 55 runs over the last two seasons at the leadoff spot, and he went 17-2 on the mound with a 1.91 ERA on the mound. He allowed only 42 earned runs in 153.2 innings and struck out 205 batters.
“Todd was our leader,” Tubbs said. “Obviously, we don’t do anything that we’ve done over the last two years without him. That’s how important he was to our program. We needed a guy like him that would run everything and wasn’t afraid to take the bull by the horns and be a leader.”