Following the 2021 spring softball season, Holtville coach Reese Claybrook sat his team down to talk about what needed to be done to get back to Holtville’s standard.
Holtville went 7-24 in Claybrook’s first season as head coach in 2021. That wasn’t what Holtville fans had been used to seeing from their softball program. The Lady Bulldogs won 41 games in both the 2018 and 2019 season.
But for the first time in a long time, Holtville didn’t win double-digit games and went winless in area play. So Claybrook and his team sat down, and they decided if they wanted to get back on track, they would have to work harder than any other team in the state.
So they worked, and they worked, and they worked some more.
And that hard work started to pay off this year as Holtville finished 21-16, won two games in the area tournament to clinch a regional berth, and won two games in the regional tournament. Because of the success and turnaround Holtville displayed this season, Claybrook has been named the 2022 Elmore County Softball Coach of the Year.
“It really all goes back to the girls,” Claybrook said. “It’s their work ethic and what they were able to do. The product that we put on the field before wasn’t indicative of our talent or skill level or of our program. We were young this year, but we had some experience at the varsity level. At the end of the day, it was going to be hard work and selflessness that got us to where we needed to be this year.”
Holtville’s success was seen extremely early this season, and the Bulldogs matched their win total from a year ago just eight games into the season. Holtville started its season with a 12-2 overall record, but then fell into a bit of a lull.
They lost eight of their next nine games, and were sitting with a 13-10 overall record and were 1-3 in area play on April 19.
Then they got back to their winning ways.
Holtville won five of its last seven regular season games, including wins over Marbury and Jemison, to finish with a 3-3 record in area play and entered the area tournament as the No. 2 seed just a year after finishing winless in area play.
“There was a time in the middle of the year where we had a little skid and seemed to get complacent, but we quickly were able to right that the last three weeks of the regular season,” Claybrook said. “We just had to remember what it took to get there. Winning a lot of times is like a snowball rolling down a hill. It picks up momentum and they began to see what it takes to win. Once you figure out how to do it and figure out what it takes, it’s almost addictive being on that side. It makes you want to continue working harder.”
As the No. 2 seed in the area tournament, Holtville beat Marbury twice, 7-4 and 11-7, to clinch a spot in the championship game. They lost to Elmore County in the championship, but did enough to clinch a spot in the regional tournament.
It was in the regional tournament where Holtville really was able to prove they belonged. In the opening game, Holtville upset Area 8’s No. 1 seed, Shelby County, 10-6.
After losing to Tallassee and falling into the loser’s bracket, Holtville fought off elimination for one more game by beating Central of Clay County, 5-3.
They eventually were eliminated by Brewbaker Tech in the 5A central regional semifinals, but they showed they could compete with the best teams in the region.
And they did so with only starting two upperclassmen. Most of Holtville’s team consisted of freshmen, sophomores and a few eighth graders.
“I had some people tell me that we were playing ahead of schedule, but I just told them ‘No, we’re just finally playing up to our potential,’” Claybrook said. “We are right where we belong to be. May we have snuck up on a few teams? Possibly. But we knew what we were capable of. And I was so excited that the girls were able to go out there and show everyone the team that they were. They showed who we were as a program.”