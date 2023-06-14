The 2023 baseball season has come to an end, and Elmore County across the board proved to be one of the best counties across the state in terms of baseball. All six teams reached the playoffs and five reached at least the second round.

Holtville, led by Coach of the Year Scott Tubbs, won the Class 5A championship. Elmore County and Tallassee each reached the second round of the playoffs, while Stanhope Elmore and Edgewood Academy both earned bids to the semifinals.

Stanhope’s Colton Walls had one of best seasons of anyone in the state, and earned the Elmore County Player of the Year honor in the process. The senior Troy signee hit .491 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 43 RBIs. On the mound, he had an 8-0 record with a 1.20 earned run average and struck out 66 batters compared to nine walks. In the field, he had a .980 fielding percentage.

He wasn’t the only player who saw successful seasons as many county players have picked up statewide honors in the postseason.

Here is the 2023 All-Elmore County Baseball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Drey Barrett, Holtville INF/P

Barrett had a stellar season both at the plate and on the mound for the Bulldogs this season. He hit .366 with 45 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 43 RBIs. On the mound, he went 6-3 with a 2.64 earned run average with 61 strikeouts. He was 5-0 in the playoffs with five complete games.

Ty Brooks, Wetumpka INF

Wetumpka’s star shortstop and South Alabama signee had a knack for getting on base this season. Brooks led the Indians with a .485 batting average and .626 on base percentage. He walked 27 times and stole 14 bases. He had a 99% fielding percentage and made only one error on the year.

Evan Duncan, Stanhope Elmore OF/P

Like most of his Stanhope Elmore counterparts, Duncan got it done both on the mound and at the plate this season. The hard-throwing senior went 6-0 on the mound with one save and a 1.44 ERA. At the plate, he hit .301 with 12 extra base hits and 15 stolen bases and 42 RBIs.

Cade Everson, Tallassee OF

The Tallassee baseball team made it way back to the playoffs this season, and junior Cade Everson was a big reason why. The outfielder was the leading hitter as he racked up a team-high .467 batting average, nearly 100 points higher than anyone else on the team.

Payton Hall, Elmore County P/1B

Payton Hall has always been one of Elmore County’s best pitchers, but he took that to a new level during his senior campaign. The right-handed ace went 7-0 this year with a 1.83 ERA and struck out 77 batters in only 55.1 innings. At the plate, he hit .380 with six doubles and 25 RBIs.

Walker Hall, Edgewood Academy P

Hall proved himself as one of the best pitchers in AISA this season. Edgewood Academy’s ace went 6-1 on the mound with a 1.71 earned run average in 61.1 innings. He allowed only 15 earned runs while he struck out 66 batters and walked only 13. In the playoffs, he went 4-0 and pitched three complete game shutouts.

Tanner Potts, Holtville INF/P

Potts was another Bulldog who played a key role in the state championship run. Playing third base and pitcher, Potts hit .333 with 44 hits, 12 doubles, and 32 RBIs. He was just as effective on the mound as he racked up an 8-3 record with a 3.41 ERA in 67.2 innings. He went 5-0 in the playoffs with five complete games.

Sam Silas, Holtville INF

Silas, a Jacksonville State signee, played his best baseball when the lights were the brightest. He hit .400 with 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs, 27 RBIs, 49 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. He was named the Class 5A championship game MVP after leading Holtville to the title.

Payton Stephenson, Elmore County INF

Elmore County’s Stephenson proved once again that he was one of the top shortstops in the state of Alabama as he hit .432 with six home runs, five doubles, three triples, and 31 RBIs. He stole 25 bases and only struck out seven times the entire season. He was walked 22 times and hit by a pitch seven times.

Chase Williams, Stanhope Elmore OF

Williams has made a name for himself with his speed the last few seasons, but the senior speedster showed he can also hit for power. The outfielder hit .313 this year with 15 doubles, five triples, and six home runs. He still showed off his speed with 19 stolen bases and a team-high 43 runs scored.

SECOND TEAM

Drew Allison, Edgewood Academy INF

Brodie Cockrell, Stanhope Elmore P

Randy Davis, Holtville P/1B

Trent Harris, Wetumpka P

Brock Herring, Elmore County OF

Braxton Potts, Holtville OF

Zach Stevens, Stanhope Elmore INF

Ethan Walls, Stanhope Elmore INF

Davis Wells, Wetumpka C/OF

Clark Wood, Elmore County INF

Colin Woodham, Stanhope Elmore P/INF

HONORABLE MENTION

Edgewood Academy: INF Ethan Evans, OF Hunter Reaves, DH Jackson Hudson, P Logan Moomey.

Elmore County: UTIL Brandon White, P Cooper Rogers, C Shea Darnell, INF/P Jaden Eason

Holtville: OF Weston Tubbs, DH Lane Talley, C Randy Bridges, OF Markus Broderick.

Stanhope Elmore: INF Hayden Anderson, OF Tevin Landrum, P Dylan Dent, P Tyler Woodham, P/INF Jackson Stallworth.

Tallassee: INF/P Brady Mason, P/OF Jackson Rhodes, OF/P Mason Stewart.

Wetumpka: P/1B Jaxon Shineflew, P Kurtis Schuyler, INF Mason Fuller, C Logan Fawcett.