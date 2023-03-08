FIRST TEAM
G: Dillon Barnes, Stanhope Elmore senior
Barnes had already proven himself to be one of the top basketball players and scorers in the county, and he reassured that during a stellar senior season in 2023. The Mustangs’ star player got it done all over the floor, averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
G: Austin Champion, Edgewood Academy senior
After being the Edgewood Academy catalyst for the past few years, Edgewood’s senior point guard finished his career on top of the AISA. Champion capped off his stellar career with a state championship win while averaging 15.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game this season.
G: D’Marcus Peake, Wetumpka senior
When coach Steven Thomas took over the Wetumpka program, he was instantly impressed with Peake’s ability to play basketball. Peake showed why that was during his standout senior season and was one of the most versatile players in the county. He averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals this year.
G: Nate Rogers, Wetumpka junior
For the second-consecutive season, Rogers proved he can score at will on opposing teams while helping lead the Indians to a 15-win season. Whether he was driving to the basket or shooting 3-pointers, the 2023 Elmore County Player of the Year averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game.
F: Kayden Slay, Tallassee senior
Slay, who consistently went viral on social media for his high-flying dunks and impressive ability to grab rebounds at will, was another player who jumped onto the scene during his senior season. The Tallassee star averaged a double-double this year with 12 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He also added 59 assists and 53 blocks.
SECOND TEAM
G: Garrett Allen, Elmore County senior
G: Jarquez Brown, Holtville freshman
G/F: Sami Kochi, Stanhope Elmore senior
G: Payton Stephenson, Elmore County senior
G: Tim Washington, Tallassee senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Edgewood Academy: Cooper Hall, G, Sr., Brody Whitt, G, Jr.; Elmore County: Logan Pack, G, Sr., Carson Willis, F, Sr.; Holtville: Sadrick Myrtil, G, Sr., Caleb Blackmon, F, Jr.; Stanhope Elmore: Tyrone Williams, G, Jr., Collin Ross, F, Jr., Corian Gilder, G, Jr.; Tallassee: Rowan Thornton, F, So., Jamarrion McCoy, G/F, Jr., Jaiden Gordon, G, 7th; Wetumpka: Malik Owens, F, Jr.