FIRST TEAM
G: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Academy junior
For the second-consecutive year, Brown helped lead her Edgewood Academy team to the AISA Class AA state championship and a perfect 27-0 record. An Alabama volleyball commit, Brown shined on both offense and defense for the Wildcats. She averaged a team-high 16.5 points and 4 steals per game.
G: Zariah Fannin, Wetumpka senior
Fannin continued her elite scoring ways during her senior year, helping to lead Wetumpka to 14 wins in the process. Fannin averaged a team-high 19.3 points per game while adding 3 rebounds per game. Fannin was an elite 3-point shooter during the season, often knocking down multiple per game.
G: Ariel Gilchrist, Stanhope Elmore junior
Gilchrist was the county’s best defender, and arguably the best across the entire state. The junior point guard totaled 313 steals on the year, good for 11.2 per game. She turned her defense into easy offense, averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting 62% from the floor. Her play helped lead Stanhope Elmore to a playoff appearance.
F: Julie Nekolna, Holtville senior
In Nekolna’s only season in Elmore County, the Czech Republic foreign exchange student proved she was the best player in the county. She averaged a double-double this season, scoring 21.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The 2023 Elmore County Player of the Year added 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.6 steals per game.
G: Holly Smith, Holtville junior
Smith had already proven herself as one of the top defenders in the county, but she took on a bigger role in all facets of her game this season. The star guard averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3 steals per game as she helped Holtville to a school-record 27 wins and a playoff appearance.
SECOND TEAM
G: Ana Brown, Holtville sophomore
G/F: Khloe Harris, Wetumpka senior
G: Emily Mason, Elmore County junior
F: Tamira Smalls, Stanhope Elmore junior
G: Jaylyn Strength, Edgewood Academy senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Edgewood Academy: Madison Martin, F, Jr., Lexie Smith, G, 8th; Elmore County: Kyasia Brown, G, Jr.; Holtville: Kaila Higgins, G, So.; Stanhope Elmore: Jada McLeod, F, Jr.; Tallassee: Cheyann Easterling, G, 8th, Jhakhia Anderson, G, So.; Wetumpka: Emily Smith, G, Jr.