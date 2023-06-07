The 2023 softball season has come to a close, and there was plenty of success spread across the six teams from Elmore County. The Wetumpka Lady Indians, led by Coach of the Year Daryl Otwell and Player of the Year Mya Holt, had the best season in the state.

Wetumpka went 54-6-1 this year and claimed the AHSAA Class 6A state championship, the second in program history. The Indians were led by Holt, a Troy commit, who put up record-breaking numbers en route to her second player of the year honor.

This year, the junior hit .512 with 83 hits, 20 doubles, 4 triples, 22 home runs, 96 RBIs, and walked 42 times. In the circle, she finished the year with a 37-4 record with a 0.74 earned run average with 223 strikeouts.

Other teams across the county also saw success.

Elmore County finished third in the state in Class 5A, Tallassee and Holtville came just one game short of making state, Edgewood Academy reached the AISA semifinals, and Stanhope Elmore qualified for the regional tournament for the first time in five years.

Here is the 2023 All-Elmore County Softball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Bailea Boone, Holtville OF

Holtville’s star sophomore took another big step at the top of the lineup this season. Boone led the entire county in batting average as she hit .560 with a .591 on-base percentage. She recorded 84 hits, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, 27 RBIs, 54 runs, 47 stolen bases and struck out only 12 times on the year.

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Academy C/INF

Brown, a University of Alabama volleyball commit who has become a mainstay on the various All-County teams, was the Wildcats’ leader on offense this season. The junior recorded a .441 batting average, a .547 OBP, 60 hits, 24 RBIs, 66 runs, 24 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 47 stolen bases and only eight strikeouts.

Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka INF

Wetumpka’s star shortstop and only senior on the team had one of the best seasons across the entire state and country. The Purdue signee hit .534 with 102 hits, six doubles, three triples, two home runs, 48 RBIs, 90 runs, 28 walks, 78 stolen bases and only five strikeouts. She led the state in runs, hits and stolen bases.

Lily Davenport, Wetumpka INF

One of the youngest starters for the Lady Indians, Davenport showed off her power at the plate this season. The star sophomore had a .425 batting average while recording 76 hits, 15 doubles, nine home runs, 58 RBIs, 49 runs and 12 walks as she helped lead the Indians to the 6A state championship.

Jada McLeod, Stanhope Elmore INF

McLeod was a big reason for Stanhope Elmore getting back to the regional tournament for the first time in five seasons. The Mustangs’ star junior hit .426 this season with 52 hits, 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 46 RBIs, 40 runs, 13 walks and only 11 strikeouts.

Ashtyn Pannell, Elmore County OF

Pannell, a Faulkner University signee, was the Panthers’ leading power hitter this season. The senior center fielder hit .381 with 69 hits, 19 doubles, eight triples, 12 home runs, 17 stolen bases, 65 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

Taylor Price, Holtville P

As Holtville made a name for itself in the South Regional this year, Price was a big component of the Bulldogs’ success. Serving as the team’s ace, the junior went 18-3 this year with a 2.37 ERA in 135.2 innings. She had 107 strikeouts and added three saves. At the plate, she hit .328 with six doubles and four home runs.

Brooke Royster, Tallassee P/INF

Royster was the Tigers’ do-it-all player this season. The star senior hit .430 at the plate with a .541 OBP and added 55 hits, 19 doubles, six home runs, 58 RBIs and walked 30 times compared to 12 strikeouts. In the circle, she led the Tiger with a 2.22 ERA.

Anna Catherine Segrest, Elmore County INF

Segrest, a Faulkner University signee, capped off her six-year varsity career with another great season at the plate for the Panthers. She hit .369 with a .425 OBP, 66 hits, 23 stolen bases, 32 RBIs, 46 runs, 11 doubles, six triples and one home run. She had a .940 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Ella Watson, Wetumpka OF/P

Watson, who serves as one of Wetumpka’s duo of junior pitchers and center fielders, had a fantastic year both in the circle and at the plate. She hit .370 this year with a .482 OBP, 60 hits, 12 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 47 RBIs, 40 runs and 20 stolen bases. In the circle, she finished 15-2 with a 1.42 ERA and 106 strikeouts and 18 walks in 118 innings.

SECOND TEAM

Abbie Davis, Tallassee OF

Ava Farmer, Wetumpka UTIL

Avery Goff, Holtville INF

Khloe Jones, Stanhope Elmore INF/C

Hailey O’Brien, Elmore County P/INF

McKenzie Owens, Elmore County OF

Mari Beth Parette, Wetumpka INF

Abbi Snider, Holtville INF

Marlee Stewart, Tallassee INF

Lily Stubbs, Edgewood Academy P

Avery White, Edgewood Academy OF

HONORABLE MENTION

Edgewood Academy: INF/C Jaylyn Strength, INF Madison Martin, INF Anna Guillot

Elmore County: INF/P Katie Capell, INF Morgan Spear, P/INF Lalah Culpepper

Holtville: DP/P Kylie Snowden, OF Reagan Thorn

Stanhope Elmore: INF Shak Washington

Tallassee: INF Jenna Manning, INF Cheyann Easterling

Wetumpka: OF Chloe Taylor, OF Riley Dismukes, INF Caylee Bowden