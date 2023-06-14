Holtville head baseball coach Scott Tubbs knew his 2023 baseball team would have enough talent to make another run, but they needed an identity.
The Bulldogs were coming off a state championship run, where they lost in three games to Russellville. They then lost their best pitcher and four other starters to graduation and had to plug in new faces all across the diamond.
Despite putting in younger players with little experience, Holtville overcame adversity nearly every week and put together a postseason run for the ages.
After clinching the area championship, the Bulldogs lost the first game of the first three rounds of the playoffs but went on to win all three series. They then swept their way through the semifinals and championship series and won the first baseball state title for Holtville since 1983.
For his team’s ability to overcome adversity and claim the state championship, Tubbs has been named the 2023 All-Elmore County Baseball Coach of the Year.
“With a tough schedule early this year, we had a lot of trouble finding our identity,” Tubbs said. “We were having a hard time. But we stuck with our younger guys that didn’t have experience and they were able to get more confident. Then they were able to make the plays when it mattered.”
Holtville faced a gauntlet schedule this year. Tubbs did not make the team’s schedule until after the Bulldogs finished last year, and a lot of other schedules were full. Some teams didn’t want to play the 5A runner-ups, so Tubbs made his schedule with whoever he could get to play the team.
And that resulted in some early losses.
Coming out of Spring Break, Holtville had a 10-8 record and didn’t have an identity. In those 18 games, the Bulldogs faced the best pitcher on the opposing team 13 times. That resulted in some humbling losses to teams like Opelika, Stanhope Elmore, Collierville and Mosley.
But then Holtville started to find its way and found a resilient personality. The Bulldogs got into area play and were more than ready to face whatever arms opposing teams would throw at them.
They finished the regular season winning eight of their last 11 and entered a first-round playoff matchup against one of the best teams in the state. But Holtville was prepared due to that early schedule.
“You have to use the regular season as an opportunity to figure out what you have and what works for you as a group,” Tubbs said.” That’s what we did even when we lost games. But I’ll be honest. The one thing that really made a difference for this team was nobody cared who got the accolades. Everybody just wanted to win and help the team in whatever role that was.”
Holtville entered the postseason 18-11, and the Bulldogs got punched in the face immediately. After losing starter Markus Broderick to injury just before the playoffs, Mobile Christian came out and run-ruled Holtville, 11-0, in the first game of the first round.
Tubbs said he sensed some doubt following the first loss but didn’t let the Bulldogs think about it for long. He told them to not let the Game 1 loss define them, and they certainly didn’t.
The Bulldogs bounced back in Game 2 and run-ruled the Leopards right back, 13-3, and knocked around 16 hits.
The two teams came back the next day and Holtville won Game 3, 12-6, to advance to the second round.
“When we beat them by 10 runs in that second game, our guys knew we had it,” Tubbs said. “We had just run-ruled the team that was probably favored to win the whole thing. After that, it just started to click and we started playing some good baseball.”
That wasn’t the last of the adversity Holtville faced, however. The Bulldogs lost Game 1 of the second round to Elmore County and Game 1 of the third round to Headland, but battled back and won both series.
Tubbs didn’t let the losses change how his team played, and he saw the resiliency that his team learned early with the tough schedule.
After the Game 3 walk-off hit over Headland, another injury took place in Holtville’s top base runner. After scoring the game-winning run, Aiden Perry went down with a torn ACL.
But for Holtville and Tubbs, it was just the next-man-up mentality.
“You hate it for the guys who got hurt because you never want them to get hurt and want them to have the same opportunities as everyone else, but we had other guys step up and play well in those roles,” Tubbs said. “It forces your hand on some things, but it worked out for us because the new guys who stepped in played some of the biggest roles in the playoffs. Good things happen when you try to play the game the right way.”
By the time Holtville reached the playoffs, nothing could phase the Bulldogs. That showed as Holtville found itself down by two runs in the seventh inning of Game 1. Holtville had been no-hit through 4 ⅔ innings but put it together late with a huge rally.
After a walk, three singles and a sacrifice fly later, Holtville led 3-2 and stunned Sardis in Game 1.
Holtville then carried that momentum into Game 2 and turned an early 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win and a championship series sweep.
“I think by the time we got to the finals and were losing 2-0, you never saw panic in anybody on our staff or our team,” Tubbs said. “We had been there. Getting to the finals last year helped us understand the magnitude of the game as well. It was new for us last year, but we came in with a sense of being relaxed this year. They never panicked.”