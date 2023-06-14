Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.