Edgewood Academy basketball coach Darryl Free knew his boys team had the chance to be special this season, but his team had to learn how to win the close games.
Edgewood finished a measly 11-17 last season and lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. While the losing record isn’t impressive, it didn’t necessarily show how high Edgewood’s level of play truly was.
Nine of Edgewood’s 17 losses from a year ago came from six points or less. Free knew if his team could get over that hump, he’d have a special group on his hands.
The Wildcats did exactly that and won close games against Abbeville Christian, Macon-East and Evangel early in the season. That led to gaining confidence, and his team carried that confidence all season.
Edgewood went 23-4 and claimed the AISA Class AA boys state title. Free is the 2023 Elmore County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“We struggled winning close games last year, but I really felt like we could be successful if he could get over the hump,” Free said. “When we beat Abbeville by one point at their place, I knew we could be special. After that game, we kept finding ways to win even if it wasn’t pretty.”
While the Abbeville win helped give the team confidence early, it was a two-game series with Macon-East that was the turning point of the season for Edgewood.
Edgewood and Macon-East played each other Dec. 10. Edgewood was winning that game by 15 points in the second half, but eventually saw Macon-East storm back to win, 43-41.
Ten days later, the two teams met again and Edgewood took out its own frustrations. Macon-East was up by 15 points early. Much like the Knights did to them, Edgewood rallied back and forced overtime. The Wildcats eventually won, 56-54.
Following that game, Edgewood went on to win 17 of its last 18 games and stormed past most of its opponents.
“That was such a huge game,” Free said. “We knew we could compete with teams in our classification, but that game showed us we could compete with any team in AISA. I really think that was a catapult game for us moving forward into the season.”
Edgewood kept its win streak into the playoffs, but it only got tougher for the Wildcats there. After a blowout win in the quarterfinals, Edgewood was scheduled to face a tough Patrician Academy team in the semifinals.
That ended up being what Free said was his team’s best game of the season, and Edgewood won by 14 points and punched its championship ticket. The biggest issue, however, is star point guard Austin Champion went down with a fractured foot and the championship was the next day.
So with no practice days and no time to heal his injury, Free and company had to completely change the game plan.
Champion still played, but the team couldn’t press on defense because of his mobility. Champion was also the main player who would take the ball up the court on offense, which he couldn’t do either.
So Free put the ball in the hands of eighth grader Thomas Justiss and senior Cooper Hall, running the offense through them against Autauga. He knew his players had the talent to do it, but he had never asked them to because he had Champion. So in the biggest game of the year, he put his faith in his kids.
It paid off.
In a 43-40 championship win over rival Autauga, Justiss and Hall combined for 26 points.
The non-pressing zone defense didn’t work like Free wanted to, so he made his team begin pressing in the second half. Champion fought through his injury to do so, and the team held Autauga to only four third-quarter points in the process.
“Winning that last game is just a testament to our guys,” Free said. “We had some good, smart basketball players on this team. We were outmatched athletically a lot of times, but everything came together at the end. That win meant everything to me. This group of boys winning a state championship will always be a highlight of my career, no matter what happens going forward. I will cherish that forever.”