When Wetumpka junior Nate Rogers wasn’t named the county’s top basketball player in 2022, he took it upon himself to make sure that mistake wasn’t made again.
Rogers had a stellar sophomore season, but he knew he needed to be a better all-around player. So he worked hard on his fundamentals. On offense, he wanted to improve his shooting percentages while working on his defense and becoming a better teammate and passer.
He did exactly that as had one of the best overall seasons in the county and averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game. While doing so, he helped lead Wetumpka to 15 wins under first-year coach Steven Thomas.
For his play, Rogers has been named the 2023 Elmore County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“I worked really hard this offseason to achieve my goal of being Player of the Year,” Rogers said. “I made sure I put in the time and effort to get to where I am this year. I really worked on my fundamentals and my shooting. I wanted to improve all of my percentages across the board. I became a better defender and worked on being a better teammate.”
Rogers has always been able to knock down a 3-pointer at any given moment, but his shiftiness and strength he gained during football season and the offseason has allowed him to find success in the paint.
Rogers isn’t usually the biggest player on the court in any given game. Standing at 6-foot, he runs the point for Wetumpka but has as much success as any given player in the paint.
When he goes up against someone bigger and taller than him, he uses his strength and balance he gained from the weight room to withstand contact and still score effectively.
He also grabs rebounds at an impressive rate for a guard, and that’s due to his ability to block out and withstand contact from bigger bodies than his.
“He’s a strong kid,” Thomas said. “You can look at him and see he’s dedicated to the weightroom. You can thank the football team for that. He has a good center of gravity and is balanced well. You won’t knock him off when he’s driving and you won’t disrupt him because he’s stronger than most kids out there. He’s able to explode off the jump quickly past opponents and is able to get to the rim with his pure strength.”
While he has all the tools and skills to be an effective basketball player, one of the things that helped him the most this year was the emergence of another guard.
Last season, Rogers was the leading guard and was a one-man show at guard sometimes.
This year, he had senior D’Marcus Peake to help play guard. Both players shined in their duo role and both were named to the All-County First Team because of it.
Together, the duo put up impressive numbers that can rival any duo across the state. They combined for 34 points per game, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals.
“D’Marcus kept me in the game a lot of times,” Rogers said. “He would make sure I was good before he was going to do anything, So I thank him for that. He was my backbone. He kept my head on. It’s always good to have someone who helps me. I can’t do everything by myself, so it helps having him there to take over at times.”
While the duo dominated the backcourt for the Indians, it was Rogers who really led things both on offense and defense.
Thomas said Rogers’ level of play would set the tone for Peake then it would trickle down to others such as forward Malik Owens and so on.
Wherever Rogers went, the rest of the team went with him.
“He really stepped up this year on the court,” Thomas said. “He set the tone defensively for us every game, and you would see that triple down the rest of the team. He would pick up the effort, then D’Marcus would, then the rest of the team would. He’s an all around great basketball player and that’s just a testament to his dedication to the sport.”