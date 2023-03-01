Five years ago, Holtville was on the verge of ending its girls basketball program.
Principal Kyle Futral approached athletics director Jason Franklin and laid out a few options for the program. They could think about ending the program; they could hire someone already at the school tocoach, or Franklin could coach the team himself.
With Franklin’s daughter, Kelsey Franklin, on the team, he decided he would coach the squad starting in the 2018-2019 season.
His first team went winless, but he kept the program going and saw the girls improve year after year.
Now in his fifth season coaching the Bulldogs, Franklin’s squad set reached new heights as it finished 27-6, won the Elmore County Tournament and clinched the playoffs — both for the first time.
For that reason, Franklin has been named the 2023 Elmore County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“I’m somebody that isn’t going to halfway do anything,” Franklin said. “I’m going to give it everything I have. When I took over, I put my nose to the ground and started recruiting the halls. We had eight girls the first year, and we just progressively got better. We found a group of girls at the middle school who played basketball and we just took our lumps with them. We knew it was going to be rough for a while, but we knew we would eventually be able to turn the corner with this bunch.”
It didn’t come easy at all, and it certainly didn’t come fast for the Bulldogs.
Franklin and his squad set realistic goals once he took over. His first goal in 2019 — to score 20 points in a game. He didn’t care what the outcome of the game was. He just wanted to score 20 points. That team still went 0-22, but it reached its goal.
In 2020, his goal was to win one game. The Bulldogs did exactly that. From there, he wanted to make some goals his team could move towards. He wanted to win five or six games then he wanted to break the school record of 10 wins in a season.
His teams did that in 2021 and 2022. Then he set the goal of winning area games this season. The Bulldogs had only one to that point.
This year, Holtville went 2-2 in area play and clinched a playoff appearance for the first time. Even in the two losses, the girls competed at a high level.
“It’s really nothing I’ve done,” Franklin said. “I’ve taken a group of girls who can actually play basketball and just put them in a system to be successful. One of the biggest things for them was knowing who the coach was going to be and if there would be a new face catching them. There was never going to be a question about who the coach was going to be. I told them ‘As long as you keep coming back, I’m coming back.’ I’ve done that every year.”
This season, Holtville started its year undefeated and reached 12-0 before the winter break. That matched the single-season school record set last season, and Holtville was headed down to the coast for a Christmas tournament against some tough teams.
After losing by four to Gulf Shores, Franklin initially worried how his team would respond to its first loss. But it bounced back better than he could have imagined. The Bulldogs returned the next day and knocked off Class 7A Alma Bryant for their 13th win, a new school record.
That 13-1 record turned into 15-2, then 17-2 after beating Tallassee and Wetumpka in the county tournament. Holtville had never even won a game in the county tournament before.
Ending the regular season 26-4, Holtville beat Elmore County in the first round of the area tournament to clinch its first playoff berth.
“I told the girls that the undefeated streak was going to come to an end at some point,” Franklin said. “I told them to just not let the loss derail them the rest of the season. After that first loss, we turned around and continued competing and how we responded to that first loss set the tone for the rest of the year.”