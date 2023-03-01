Holtville senior Julie Nekolna’s entire life has changed in the last year.
Nekolna, a 6-foot-3 foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic, has always wanted to play college basketball. After her older brother had a positive experience with the situation, she decided to become an exchange student to hopefully get on the radar of college basketball teams in the United States.
She ended up at Holtville, succeeding in her goal. She excelled in her only season playing for the Bulldogs and jumped on the radar of college coaches in and out of state.
Nekolna averaged 21.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 2.6 steals per game as she led Holtville to a school-record 27 wins and its first-ever playoff appearance.
For her success on the court, Nekolna is the 2023 Elmore County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“Being a senior, my biggest goal this season was to try and play college basketball, so I worked really hard in the summer with my dad trying to prepare for this season,” Nekolna said. “This year has been the biggest change in my life. I was in the Czech Republic for my entire life, so moving over here has been a huge change for me.”
Her life wasn’t the only thing different when she moved to Alabama. The game of basketball in America is much different than it is in Europe, and she had to adjust her style of play to be able to succeed.
When her and her dad started working toward playing in America, she had to improve on her shooting while also just getting more athletically ready for the style and frequency of play in Alabama.
She hit the gym almost every day, working on her endurance by running, running and more running.
That proved successful as she played in all but two games for Holtville this season. She took 152 shots more than the next closest person on the team, and she shot the ball with precision.
She finished the year shooting 56% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range. She also added nearly 100 more rebounds than the next closest teammate.
“I would say the style of play here is more based on individuals, whereas the style in Europe is much more collective,” Nekolna said. “That was an adjustment, but it gave me so much more confidence that I would not have gained if I was still playing in Europe.”
Her skills, height and athletic ability made her a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. Standing at 6-foot-3, she was taller than the majority of players who lined up to defend her.
The ones who could match her height were usually slower, and the ones who were shorter couldn't contain her height inside the paint.
Eventually, teams began to double and triple team her in the paint, and she got around that by hitting 37 3-pointers on the year. When she wasn’t making triples, she was taking the extra defender and finding an open teammate for an easy basket.
She finished second on the team with 113 assists and was one of only two Bulldogs to finish with over 50.
“You have a girl who is 6-foot-3 and can handle the ball and she’s just a complete mismatch,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “She can score from 3-point range, she can drive to the basket with ease, and she can hit the mid-range shot. If I was the other coach trying to figure out how to defend her, that would be a tough job. Once they started double teaming her, she really opened up the floor for everyone else. Her ability to score allowed her to become a truly outstanding passer of the basketball.”