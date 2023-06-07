Mya Holt gave herself a near-impossible task entering her junior season.
The junior pitcher and outfielder, who has been committed to Troy for nearly a calendar year, told herself she wanted to have a better season than she did as a sophomore in 2022.
That was a tall task, considering she hit a school-record 16 home runs with 77 RBIs and pitched 27 wins with a 1.08 earned run average a year ago.
But she fulfilled her goal.
Holt dominated her junior season this year. En route to leading Wetumpka to the AHSAA Class 6A state championship for the second time in program history, Holt outdid her record-breaking sophomore season with arguably the best season of any player in the state.
In the circle, she went 37-4 with a 0.74 earned run average and struck out 223 batters. At the plate, she hit .512 with 22 home runs, 20 doubles, four triples, 96 RBIs and 42 walks.
Her 22 home runs broke her previous single-season record at Wetumpka and her 96 RBIs led the entire country.
For her dominance, Holt has been named the 2023 Elmore County Softball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
“I always tell myself that I want to be better every year that I play and I really feel like I did that this year,” Holt said. “I put in a lot of work during the offseason and that’s really all there is to it. That hard work has shown and paid off for me.”
Holt’s season started as quickly as she could hope. The Indians played in two tournaments the first two weeks of the season, and Holt had career weekends in both.
In the opening tournament at Prattville, Wetumpka went 7-0 to win the championship. Holt hit five home runs, three doubles, and had 13 RBIs.
In the second tournament, Wetumpka went 5-0 and won the Glencoe Tournament championship with Holt scoring five more home runs and adding 10 RBIs.
In her first 13 games of the season, she already had 10 home runs.
“That was a really, really big confidence boost for me,” Holt said. “I really just thought, ‘If I can do all of this early in the season, I can do a lot more down the line.’ It’s always a great feeling when you’re hitting that well early in the year. I just kept doing exactly what I was doing because it was obviously working for me.”
Holt’s home run pace slowed as the season went along, but the junior slugger still hit six more bombs than she did a season ago. While she already owned the single-season record, she set the school’s career home run record early in the year as well.
But while the longball slowed down, her dominance in the circle was as strong in Game 60 as it was in Game 1.
Holt earned 37 wins in the circle this year, which was 10 more than a season ago.
She allowed only 23 earned runs in 215 innings this year. She pitched over 20 more innings than a year ago but allowed seven less runs.
“I credit my pitching to my defense,” Holt said. “They made plays behind me all year and they are the biggest contributors to me getting wins.”
Despite pitching over 20 more innings this season, Holt was as fresh as she was all season during the last two weeks.
Part of that is due to having a No. 2 pitcher in Ella Watson who can eat innings at an impressive rate. Watson, a First Team All-County pitcher, went 15-2 on the year and had a 1.4 ERA when she stepped in the circle.
She pitched more than 100 innings for the Indians, and she helped keep Holt’s arm healthy and rested for when she got back in the circle.
“Having Ella out there helps me so much,” Holt said. “Just knowing we have another pitcher feels great. We all know what she can do and we know she pitches really well when she gets in there.”
Holt pitched the majority of the team’s postseason games. Wetumpka played nine games in the regional and state tournaments, and Holt stepped in the circle in seven of them. She went 6-1 during that stretch and won her last six games of the season.
During those final six games, she pitched two shutouts, held two teams to one run and allowed only six earned runs in 41 innings while striking out 34 batters.
In the state tournament, she went 4-0 and wouldn’t give up the ball. Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell considered letting her rest a game, but Holt told him she wanted the ball and said she would deliver.
And deliver she did.
She pitched all 29 innings at state and allowed only six earned runs. Four of those came in one game, and she held Oxford, Hazel Green and Athens to a combined two earned runs.
Athens, which Wetumpka beat 2-1 in extra innings in the state championship, was averaging more than 10 runs per game in the tournament.
Holt held the defending champions to only three hits and no earned runs as the Golden Eagles’ only run came on an error in the outfield.
“I wanted that championship so bad,” Holt said. “It wasn’t me wanting to take anything away from my teammates, but I was feeling great and I really love being a pitcher and being in control. I told coach Otwell that I wanted it. I was ready to win a state title.”