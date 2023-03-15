Stanhope Elmore senior Connor Russo had a wrestling season for the ages.
Russo, who has been one of the team’s top wrestlers since he was in eighth grade, capped off his career last month. He finished his senior campaign with a dominating 48-1 overall record and claimed the AHSAA Class 6A state championship in the 170-pound weight class.
After suffering his lone loss in the sectional finals to Aiden Knight, Russo bounced back and beat Knight in the state finals, handing the defending state champion his only loss. Russo is the 2023 Elmore County Wrestler of the Year.
“This season was really good for me,” Russo said. “A lot of my matches were quicker matches, but they got harder towards the end when we got to sectionals and the state tournament. My only loss of the year was to the kid I beat in the finals and he won state last season. All-in-all, it was a really good way to finish out my high school wrestling career.
Not only did Russo have the best record of any county wrestler, he also was one of the most dominant point spreads in the state. In his 49 matches, Russo outscored his opponents, 408-10.
Russo wasn’t taken down the entire season, and six of the 10 points against him were penalties and stalling calls. He had 15 matches end by tech fall, which is a win given when a wrestler is ahead by 15 or more.
Stanhope coach Hunter Adams has coached a lot of great wrestlers such as Holtville’s Hunter Scott and Stanhope’s Tobias Harris, but he has yet to see a season as dominant as Russo’s.
“I’ve never had a kid do anything close to that,” Adams said. “The thing about Connor is that he’s so prepared and studies the craft so well that he already has the answer to your next three possible moves in his head. He just smoothly transitions from one to the other and once he gets into a position he’s confident in, he’s relentless.”
Russo’s only loss of the season came in the sectional finals to Knight. While Russo did not give up a single point to Knight, he still walked away with a 4-2 loss. He took down Knight to go up 2-0 before stalling penalties gifted Knight the win.
The entire next week, Russo knew he would see Knight again in the state championship. So he studied around 50 of Knight’s videos and tried to prepare for whatever was going to be thrown at him.
The two each made it back to the finals, and it was a rematch for the ages for Russo. In a rare defensive match between the two, Russo found himself down 2-0 in the second period. When he found Knight getting comfortable, Russo capitalized and he nearly earned a pin.
Instead, he was given three points for the near-fall and led 3-2. He then turned on the defense and rode that score to the final buzzer, giving him his state championship and giving Knight (89-1) his only loss of the year.
“All week long, I drilled specifically for Aiden,” Russo said. “I wasn’t worried about other matches or opponents. I drilled a lot based on movement and tried not to let it get decided by a referee again. He was really confident against me in sectionals but at state, he guarded his legs a lot better and kept his stance back so I couldn’t get any shots in. I worked upper body with him and let him try to get some looks he wanted to throw him off. When he thought he had control, I’d turn it around on him. It felt great. It was a good feeling.”