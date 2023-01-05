When I was asked to pick out my five best stories from 2022, it took me a while to pick which ones I wanted to include in this. I went back and forth in my head about whether or not I wanted to include what I thought was my best written story, or what I thought was the best moment or game I covered.
I ultimately decided to do a little bit of everything. On this list includes a few of my favorite stories I wrote this year. Some of these I liked due to being good stories, and some I thought were just really big sports moments that happened in our coverage schools.
I also couldn’t limit myself to just five. So I included six. Here they are.
Wetumpka’s Kurtis Schuyler sets four state, national powerlifting records
This was one of my favorite stories of the year for a multitude of reasons. One of those is because powerlifting really isn’t very big around here, but Schuyler still fell in love with the sport. He found the sport on YouTube, and went down a rabbit hole watching videos of World Champions. That led to him diving into the sport, and in only two and a half years, he made the most of it by setting four state and national records in powerlifting in his weight class. I really enjoyed talking to Kurtis for the story simply because you could hear the passion he had for the sport when he talked about his “best day ever.”
STATE CHAMPS: Edgewood Academy girls claim first basketball title in program history
This was one of the biggest moments of the year. For the first time ever, the Edgewood Academy girls won the AISA basketball state championship. They beat Sparta Academy by 14 points in the championship and finished the year 23-6. There’s been a lot of championships won by Edgewood Academy, but this one was special. This game meant the world to then head coach Jason Fisher and his girls. They look to repeat this year as they’re currently undefeated entering 2023.
Duncan delivers Stanhope Elmore baseball into 6A quarterfinals
I picked this one because of how good and how dominant of a series it was for Evan Duncan. After hitting a go-ahead grand slam in Game 1 to win the game and take a series lead, Duncan continued his tear at the plate in Game 2. He hit a solo home run to put the Mustangs up, 1-0, in the first inning before being intentionally walked in his next three at bats. But in the top of the ninth inning in extra innings, Gulf Shores made the mistake of pitching to him with a runner on second base. He crushed a double to right field to put the Mustangs up, then earned the win on the mound. He nearly single handedly eliminated Gulf Shores.
DALTON MIDDLETON: A simple question with a tough answer
I debated putting a column on here, but I really, really liked this column and what it meant to me. I wrote it after Holtville baseball lost in the state championship. It started with a player asking me if I was biased towards their team, which I answered no. But I went on to explain it wasn’t as easy as a simple no because I cover these teams week in and week out. I get to know the coaches and their families and the players and their parents. So while I don’t necessarily root for the area teams, I want to see them succeed.
Wetumpka's Mya Holt breaks single-season home run record
If you didn’t get to see Mya Holt play softball this past season, you really missed out on pure dominance. She was so good at both hitting and pitching, and that was why she was our Player of the Year. But one of the most impressive things she did was set the single-season home run record for Wetumpka. A lot of those home runs came during a two-week stretch where she hit eight home runs and seemingly couldn’t get out. She’s already committed to Troy and has two more years left in Wetumpka.
Football Coach of the Year: Elmore County’s Caldwell brings Panthers back to playoffs
This is a story I was thinking about for a long time before I wrote it. As soon as Elmore County clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years, I knew Caldwell was going to be our Coach of the Year. In his first season as head coach, he turned the Panthers from winless to 7-4 and nearly upset a No. 1 seed on the road in the playoffs. Caldwell is always great to talk and work with, and this story was no different. He talked to me about sitting down and approaching every boy in the school trying to build Elmore County’s program back up.
Favorite Photo: Dorion Jackson’s interception against Stanhope Elmore
I do not consider myself a photographer, but I thought this picture was really good. I have improved heavily since I started, but this was probably the best one I’ve taken all season. Wetumpka’s Dorion Jackson, who is going to play football at Troy, intercepted this pass in the end zone to stop the Mustangs from scoring. I don’t usually get a super clear action shot, but this one I’m proud of. Heck of a interception from Jackson, too.