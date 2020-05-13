The AHSAA Central Board approved new alignments for spring sports during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and several county teams will be competing with some new opponents to extend their seasons.
Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore have almost guaranteed themselves a spot in the postseason during baseball and softball seasons as their programs have proven to be miles ahead of former area opponent Selma. However, that challenge is going to get much more difficult as they welcome Benjamin Russell into Class 6A Area 5 in both sports.
“We’re familiar with both of them but to see someone new is always good to keep the competitiveness strong,” Wetumpka baseball coach Michael Dismukes said. “We know we’re fighting for a spot and our goal is to win the area. Our guys are always going to be up to the challenge. When you win the area or even make the playoffs with those teams in there, you feel like you really accomplished something.”
The three teams will also be competing on the soccer field as the Wildcats will replace Calera in Class 6A Section 5. The programs are very familiar with each other and may even have a rivalry building after Benjamin Russell knocked off the Mustangs in the 2019 boys soccer state tournament.
The only sport which will separate Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka in the postseason is track and field as the Mustangs will join Class 6A Section 1, competing with teams south of Montgomery. Wetumpka will stay in Section 2 with teams between Montgomery and Birmingham.
Holtville and Elmore County are moving up to Class 5A and will be joined at the hip for every sport this season. In baseball and softball, they will be joining Jemison and Marbury to compete in Class 5A Area 6.
“Everything I have seen is they are just solid,” ECHS softball coach Terry Nicholas said. “We’ll learn more going forward but that can sometimes be a trap. When you start worrying about who else is out there, you stop worrying about who matters most and that’s yourself. If we got out and play the way we should play, we can compete.”
With the move up to 5A, Holtville and Elmore County boys golf teams will now compete in Section 2. There were no other changes to local schools’ alignments for golf or tennis.
Tallassee’s baseball and softball teams will be staying put in Class 5A Area 5 but with a slight change as Pike Road will be in the area instead of Valley.
“It’s up and coming program since it’s a new school,” Tallassee baseball coach Adam Clayton said. “It’s still a pretty tough area for us. I think it’s a good thing the AHSAA changes things up every two years to keep the competition fresh and play someone different. We play them anyways but it changes the atmosphere when they are in the same area.”
Despite the changes in classification, all three local schools in 5A will compete in Section 5 for soccer. They will be joined by Marbury, who claimed boys and girls section titles in 2019, and Pike Road.