The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved approved Fall Sports Championship changes at its annual fall meeting Thursday. The action was taken at its annual summer meeting in Montgomery.
The Fall Sports Playoff adjustments became necessary due to health and safety regulations that restrict the number in attendance at the venues. Among the changes approved was a GOFAN Fall Championship Ticketing plan that will manage the ticket limitations at each venue and will require tickets to playoff events (except cross country) be purchased digitally.
Instructions for the digital ticketing plan will be available at www.ahsaa.com by Saturday.
Attendance for the football playoffs, which get underway Nov. 6, will be restricted to 33% based on current ADPH recommendations. The AHSAA will continue to study the stadium capacity data submitted by school superintendents and will continue to evaluate and update over the coming weeks. The Super 7 Championships at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium has set a limit of 7,200 per session.
Among the fall sports championship play changes was establishing a sub-regional round for volleyball teams advancing out of Area Tournament play in an effort to provide more opportunities for fan attendance. Attendance will be limited at the Super Regional and State Tournament venues due to health and safety regulations.
The sub-regional rounds for Classes 1A, 2A and 6A are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 and for Classes 3A, 4A and 5A, Saturday, Oct. 17. Some sub-regional matches will be played today for those that requested an earlier time. The winners of sub-regional playoff matches will advance to either North or South Super Regionals next week, October 21-23, at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center (North) and Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum (South). The top four finishers in each regional will then advance to the AHSAA State Championships, which are now set for October 27-29 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena. Due to the attendance limits, the arenas will be cleared after each session in an effort to clean the facilities and provide opportunities for more fans to attend.
Those attending the State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds State Park have some attendance instructions provided at the site entrance. Due to limited internet access, tickets will available onsite. And for Swimming & Diving, the State Championships are being moved from Auburn University to the larger Huntsville Aquatic Center for 2020 to better accommodate attendance and social distancing. Section swim meets will not be held.
Those attending the State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds State Park have some attendance instructions provided at the site entrance. Due to limited internet access, tickets will available onsite. And for Swimming & Diving, the State Championships are being moved from Auburn University to the larger Huntsville Aquatic Center for 2020 to better accommodate attendance and social distancing. Section swim meets will not be held.