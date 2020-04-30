The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) released a statement Thursday morning officially announcing the end of the 2020 spring sports season. AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon penned a letter to student-athletes, parents and fans and released it on Facebook.

"Based on Governor Kay Ivey’s recent Order of Public Health and guidance from health professionals, we do not see a path to resume athletics for the spring sports season," McLendon wrote. "Therefore, it is with great sadness that I officially announce that AISA spring sports will not resume competition."

Gov. Ivey announces first steps to reopening the economy Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday in a press conference the state is taking another step in th…

AISA was leaving out hope they could get in a different format of the playoffs in May or June. The options were still open because the association has less teams than the AHSAA but those hopes were dashed with the final decision.

"While most assumed that a return to competition was unlikely, I know many of you remained just as hopeful as we were that a return was possible," McLendon said in the letter. "My heart breaks for our seniors and their families."

Edgewood's softball team will not get a chance to go for its third state title in three years but they will still hold on to the AISA-AA championship trophy for another year. The Wildcats finished ranked No. 2 in AISA, only behind Macon-East of AISA-AAA, and ended the season with an 11-5-1 record.

The baseball team finished with a 6-4 record and was ranked No. 6 in the final ASWA poll.

Stay tuned for a full story with reaction from Edgewood personnel.