The Alabama Independent Sschool Association is canceling athletic events from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, April 5. The AISA announced the decision through an email to member schools Friday afternoon.
"Based on the most current information we have available, the AISA will suspend all AISA sponsored activities effective Sunday, March 15, 2020 through Sunday, April 5, 2020," the statement said. "Schools determining to immediately suspend participation in activities today (Friday, March 13, 2020), will not be penalized with fines or forfeiture. Those schools choosing to suspend all activities immediately should contact their opponents in a timely manner."
Edgewood is expected to continue playing in events this weekend, including a softball tournament at Macon-East. Stay tuned for more information on updated cancellations and postponements.
See the full statement from AISA below.
Here’s the full statement from @aisaonline, including a very thorough section of FAQs. #TPIpreps pic.twitter.com/eUjUH8gEuL— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) March 13, 2020