There’s an incalculable number of ways to describe how Alex Johnson plays baseball, but only one word is necessary to capture the essence of his game: Power.
Johnson has hit seven home runs this season. No other player in the Elmore County area has hit more than five.
Johnson fires a fastball clocked at 90 miles per hour at opposing batters, the fastest on Edgewood Academy’s team.
The senior is one of the most intimidating athletes around Wetumpka, and with the Wildcats clinching an area title against Hooper Academy Thursday, they’ll be looking to Johnson to help guide them through postseason play before he potentially ends up with a collegiate program.
“He’s one of the strongest in the weight room, and it shows out here,” Edgewood head coach Justin Jones said. “He’s got really quick hands, really strong forearms, strong hands, legs. And his bat speed is just phenomenal.”
Spectating one of Johnson’s at-bats is an exhilarating experience for Edgewood fans.
The 5-foot-10 catcher, who also plays outfield and pitches for the Wildcats, takes a long step when loading up to swing, generating tremendous force from his massive quadriceps.
Even his hits that aren’t home runs are loud. In the game against Hooper, Johnson singled on a ground ball that left the infield before the Colts’ shortstop could turn to watch it pass.
“I developed the power by working out, grinding since ninth grade,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a stance and swing that I can perfect almost every single time I hit the ball.”
It’s plate discipline and pitch selection in combination with his power that make Johnson so lethal at the plate, Jones said.
Johnson’s hitting .464 on the season, the high-water mark for the Elmore County area amongst known qualified hitters’ batting averages. He’s drawn 17 walks against just 14 strikeouts, the only Wildcat with more free bases than Ks.
Having played in what he estimated to be over 1,000 baseball games in his life, Johnson said his experience allows him to see the ball well.
“He doesn’t swing at too many bad pitches,” Jones said. “He finds that one good pitch and he hammers it.”
Johnson has only pitched 10.1 innings for Edgewood this season, with Jones looking to save his legs for catching and batting from the No. 3 spot in the Wildcats’ lineup. His ERA is at 9.48 in the small sample size.
But when Johnson has taken the mound in 2021, he’s struck out 15.6 batters per seven innings. That’s more than two per inning.
With his overpowering heater propelling his performance, Johnson struck out each of the first seven batters he faced against Hooper.
“My mentality on the mound is, ‘Don’t let anybody hit the ball,’” Johnson said. “I get frustrated sometimes when they make contact, even a foul ball. It’s baseball, it happens. But I just try to overcome adversity on the mound.”
Jones said Johnson was used as a closer in the early stretches of the season and should pick up more innings as the playoffs begin.
Johnson’s also helped develop the velocity of some of the younger pitchers on staff for Edgewood.
Colton Jones, a junior who’s pitched 12.0 innings for the Wildcats this year and has gone 5-for-14 at the plate in limited action, credited Johnson as someone who’s assisted his growth on the diamond.
“It’s just the way he carries himself on the field,” Jones said. “You can tell when he walks on the field he’s the best player out there. Really just looking at that and watching how he does that has helped me.”
With Johnson’s batting average up more than 200 points from 2020, colleges are beginning to take a serious look at the catcher, from JUCO to D-2 and even D-1 schools, Justin Jones said.
Johnson said he’s heard directly from several recruiters, and is focusing on honing more than just his physical abilities for the university stage.
“I feel like I’ve got the physical parts of the game, and I can get stronger and faster,” Johnson said. “But the mental game, overcoming a lot of stuff, failure in baseball plays a big part at the next level.”
Jones said the key to his success at the next level will be staying true to his powerful identity.
“He just needs to be himself. Don’t try to be somebody else,” Jones said. “He’s one heck of a player when he stays in his mindset and does what he’s capable of, which is amazing. I think when he goes to college and gets a little more advanced in the terminology and the game and all that, he’s gonna be one that you’ll be seeing for a while.”