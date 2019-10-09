Elmore County’s streak of nine consecutive area titles on the volleyball court is still alive but Thursday’s match at Holtville made it clear the Bulldogs will not be going away easily this season. For the first time since 2007, the Bulldogs recorded a victory over the Panthers and the hosts did it in dominating fashion to win 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.
“That’s the one that has been circled all year,” Holtville coach Alison Franklin said. “We played them earlier in the year but it did not go as planned. We didn’t play as well as we could so (Thursday) was something we have been focused on.”
While finishing the first set was a huge boost for Holtville, the second set gave the Bulldogs all the belief they needed to pull off the win. After falling behind 15-12, the Bulldogs reeled off three straight points, capped off by a kill from Alexus Hindman to force Elmore County to take a timeout.
Holtville (6-4, 3-1 Class 4A Area 5) never trailed again. The Bulldogs’ run went all the way to 12 straight points as they took a 24-15 lead before a kill from Elmore County’s Katie Pollard gave the Panthers a glimmer of hope. However, Hindman responded with her fourth kill of the set to grab a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We had to have fun because we have been playing so stressed and nervous,” Hindman said. “We were playing so careful against them last time so this time we came out with a bang. We did what we had to do to win.”
Hindman finished with a team-high seven kills with no errors. She recorded two kills in the first five points of the third set to give Holtville a 4-1 lead and the Bulldogs never looked back.
“This week, she had a really rough two days,” Franklin said. “So, for her to come back and do what she did tonight was huge for her and huge for the team.”
Hindman has improved her skills outside of hitting and the Bulldogs needed all of it against Elmore County. Hindman also led the team with eight digs and added one ace and one block.
“She had more digs than she did kills today,” Franklin said. “She’s an all-around player. She can pass, she can move and she can hit. We have more girls like that playing all the way around and that’s credit to them because they’re so versatile.”
Elmore County (8-6, 2-1) was swept in three sets for the first time this season. Coach Kim Moncrief said sometimes teams need losses like this one to wake up before the postseason but she was not surprised it happened against Holtville despite having such a long winning streak against it.
“We already knew Holtville was a good team,” Moncrief said. “We know they can play really well and they have a really good hitter. We have to do things well to beat them just like we have to do to beat any other team.”
The Panthers could not find a way to slow down Hindman and Holtville fed off her momentum on its way to the victory.
“She really sets the tone for us,” Franklin said. “Brooke Cooper is consistent and we know what we are going to get from her but (Hindman) is our excitement and our power. When she’s off, our whole team is off. We had to have her on tonight.”
Despite Holtville’s win, Elmore County will still host the area tournament Oct. 21 after the Panthers defeated Handley on Monday night. But the Bulldogs now know they can compete with their area rivals and it could give them the extra boost they need in the postseason.
“It raises our confidence because we have seen that we can do it,” Hindman said. “We just have to keep working so we can try to do it again.”