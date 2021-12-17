The Elmore County boys basketball team played one of their most complete and best games of the young season on Friday night.
Elmore County beat rival Tallassee, 72-50, in the final game before Christmas break. Elmore County enters the break with an 8-3 record while Tallassee enters with a 5-3 record.
Tallassee was without starting guard Jalyn Daniels on Friday night, who was playing in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game. With him out, Elmore County guards Payton Stephenson and Garrett Allen were unstoppable in the game.
Allen led all scorers with 24 points while Stephenson scored 20.
“Pretty much from the 2-3 minute mark of the game, we controlled every aspect of it.” Elmore County coach Rodney Taylor said. “Boards, running, execution. Every aspect. We played almost as complete of a game as you can play tonight.”
The first quarter was tightly contested, but Elmore County seniors Cole Downey and Zion Reed, both bigs, were able to get inside and cause the Tallassee defenders to foul drive after drive.
Downey scored seven points in the first quarter, all from free throws, while Reed added two. Their presence inside drew the Tallassee defenders in, and Stephenson and Allen were then able to take advantage on the outside.
The Panthers led 12-9 with a minute left when Stephenson and Allen each hit mid-range shots to put Elmore County up, 16-9, at the end of the first quarter.
Both guards were able to keep their scoring going in the second quarter. Stephenson scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half to help pace a 12-3 run and put Elmore County up, 28-12.
Allen then added layup and 3-pointer, and Downey had a put-back layup right before the buzzer and Elmore County took a commanding lead, 40-16, at the half.
Elmore County outscored Tallassee 24-7 in the quarter.
“Garrett and Payton are two really, really good guards,” Taylor said. “Payton is Payton, and Garrett has an instinct to play the game. He’s been that way since middle school. He always has a way to be around the ball, whether that be passing or driving. He makes basketball plays. When he plays with the effort and energy he did tonight, he brings a lot to the table.”
Allen, who had 10 points at halftime due to scoring five points in both the first and second quarter, doubled his point total in the third quarter.
Elmore County was able to push its lead out to 27 points early in the third, but Tallassee fought back and cut the lead to 18 points with just over four minutes left in the quarter.
That’s when Allen took over. He made two layups, four free throws, and a mid-range jumper right before the buzzer to put his point total at 20 points and kept Elmore County ahead by a wide margin, 61-39, going into the fourth.
He added two layups in the fourth quarter as Stephenson scored three points. With three minutes left, both teams started to let the clock run out to end the game quicker. After trading layups in the final minute, Elmore County won, 72-50.
“It was really just teamwork,” Allen said. “We played as a whole team tonight. Down low, nobody could guard Zion or Cole and we were moving the ball up top and that opened up spots to drive to the basket. That’s where I had all of my points tonight.”
Girls: Elmore County 45, Tallassee 24: Elmore County jumped out to an early lead and led by 12 points at halftime. The Lady Panthers led by as much as 17 in the first half, 22-5, but Tallassee ended the half on a 5-0 run.
Elmore County outscored Tallassee 20-4 in the first half and pushed their lead out to 28 points, 42-14. Seanna O’Daniel scored 17 points in the game to lead all scorers.