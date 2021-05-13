It seemed the only way Demopolis hitters could get on base against Elmore County pitcher Aubrey Allen was to bunt the softball.
The Panthers’ ace tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 14 opposing batters and walking none. She surrendered just four hits, three of which didn’t leave the infield.
“I just had to rely on my spin and movement pitches,” Allen said. “Really try to work up and down in the zone, because those are the hardest ones to get down as a bunt y’know? Noticed their fans were a little unruly, but I just used that as motivation to help me pitch hard.”
Elmore County defeated Demopolis 2-0 behind Allen’s performance and a key home run from third baseman Madelyn Becker, winning its second elimination game of the Class 5A Tuscaloosa regional tournament.
“We didn’t hit the ball especially well, but we got a couple of hits when we needed them, moved a couple of baserunners and were able to advance,” Elmore County head coach Mark Segrest said.
Allen’s speed and spin bewildered the Tigers’ hitters.
At one stage she struck out nine consecutive batters.
Demopolis brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning with no outs after Sydney Smith reached on an error, but the bases were soon cleared on a strikeout/caught stealing double play. Elmore County catcher Aly Orr gunned down the would-be thief.
A pop-out ended the shutout for Allen.
“Biggest thing with her is she got on top of batters early,” Segrest said. “So they had to really swing at her pitches. That was the key.”
Becker provided what turned out to be a game-winning hit in the third inning, bashing a solo home run into center field.
She’s now gone deep in back-to-back games.
“She’s a big, strong kid,” Segrest said. “She’s able to take it out at any time. And she actually has a pretty good eye for a No. 4 hitter. So she was able to really wait on the pitch that she wanted to drive and have a couple really good at-bats, and was big for us today.”
Elmore County tacked on a second run in the fifth inning off an RBI single from Madison Britt.
With a second losers bracket victory in hand, Elmore County advances to play another elimination game at 3:15 p.m.
There’s a solid chance Allen will be called upon to pitch again.
“Honestly, I’m going to fuel up with food and drinks,” Allen said, laughing. “Just chill and definitely scout out some competition, see what their swing is and everything else and just formulate a game plan from there.”
Segrest said his team will go to lunch before shifting focus to its next game.
“Like I told them, it’s one game at a time,” Segrest said. “We’ll have to play the winner of the Marbury-John Carroll game. And like I said earlier, [the key is] great pitching, play good defense, and continue to get the big hit in key situations.”