Tallapoosa Publishers Inc’s Steve Baker announced Monday that Andy Anders has been hired as Sports Editor for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.
Anders, a Columbus, Ohio native, will cover the Elmore County area for The Wetumpka Herald and the Tallassee Tribune. Anders previously worked as a columnist for PressProsMagazine and as a recruiting analyst for Buckeyegrove.com since May 2018 and September 2020, respectively.
“We are thrilled to have Andy join our TPI team,” Baker said. “His experience covering multiple communities with abounding enthusiasm will be a real asset. Please give Andy a warm welcome as you see him out and about covering your community.”
Anders, 22, was raised in Chillicothe, Ohio and Monday marks the first time he’s lived outside the Buckeye State.
“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to cover sports for the people of Wetumpka,” Anders said. “Since I’ve moved here, I’ve encountered nothing but friendly folks from the city. I hope I can do the sports teams here justice.”
Anders finished high school in Chillicothe before attending The Ohio State University, where he earned his bachelor’s in the field of journalism.
“Strange enough, I actually began college in chemical engineering,” Anders said. “About seven weeks in I was sitting in a chemistry lecture and thought to myself, ‘Why am I here? I hate this.’ So that day I walked into my advisor’s office and switched to journalism. I’d always loved sports and loved writing, so sports journalism seemed like an ideal intersection of the two.”
Anders is excited to get to know the people in the Elmore County community and learn about the traditions and sports culture in the area.
He grew up playing both baseball and football, two sports that immediately sparked his interest in athletics. After wrapping up his career playing in high school, he worked his way through the journalism program at Ohio State, eventually serving as the Assistant Sports Editor at The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaper.
“My experience at The Lantern was incredible,” Anders said. “I got the chance to travel so many places with the Ohio State football team, see a lot of places I never thought I would. Some of my best articles came from smaller sports, however – I love the ability to really get to know a source and tell their story.”
Anders is a huge fan of a variety of sports from college football to the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. But he’s also a big supporter of women’s sports including the WNBA.
“Growing up I collected baseball and football cards and kept journals full of stats on my favorite historical players,” Anders said. “It’s always been a huge interest of mine.”
Anders wants to tell the stories of the players and coaches that make up the Elmore County area.
“Sports are a reflection of life, and the goal for me is to tell stories that connect with people on a deeper level than simply a list of stats,” Anders said. “When a sports story can connect with someone on a personal level, those are my favorite pieces to both read and write.”
Story ideas can be sent to andy.anders@alexcityoutlook.com or call 334-350-3922.