That feeling of euphoria Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell had back in February 2019 was something he wasn’t going to soon forget. And it was something he wanted to feel again.
Back then, he had just won his first AHSAA Class 6A individual gold medal at the wrestling state championships. Two days later, Blackwell was right back in the wrestling room, working toward his next one.
Fast forward a year and Blackwell proved he was not going to be beat as he dominated the 182-pound field at Huntsville this weekend to claim his second straight gold medal.
“I don’t even remember how I got that quick of a pin if I’m being honest,” Blackwell said. “I just get in the moment and start wrestling. (To win it), it’s always amazing. It goes right to the heart.”
During his four straight victories, none of Blackwell’s opponents took him to a second period. In fact, after a forfeit win in the first bout, Blackwell wrestled for only three minutes and 46 seconds. He picked up three consecutive first-period pins en route to the gold.
In his final bout, Blackwell faced off against Homewood’s John-Mark Crocker, who gave Blackwell his biggest challenge of the tournament. But that challenge was still easily overcome by Blackwell, who flattened Crocker in 1:42.
“I haven’t stopped working since last wrestling season,” Blackwell said. “I was back in the wrestling room two days after the championship last year and I’ve been at it nonstop. I can finally see it pay off.”
Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said, “I’m just proud of him for putting in all that hard work since last season and not getting complacent. It really showed. He just wrestled his match, and that’s the stuff he’s been working on since last season.”
Blackwell was the only Indian at the top of the podium in Huntsville but there were several others who made it to the final day. After suffering losses in their respective semifinals, both Xander McWilliams and Kyler Adams came back strong.
At 120 pounds, McWilliams fell to Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant in a narrow 5-3 decision, but instead of giving up, he rebounded well. He dominated Athens’ Gunner Birdsong in the second period, pinning him in 2:32, then he eked out a 4-2 decision against Fort Payne’s Cote Blalock to claim the bronze medal.
Joining him at third was Adams at 132 pounds. Like McWilliams, Adams suffered a hard defeat in the semifinals, falling to Pelham’s Bryce Wanagat, 9-5. However, Adams came back with a vengeance. He dominated Hueytown’s Mykel Evans in a 17-2 tech fall in just 3:33 before pinning Benjamin Russell’s Bobby Charsha in 2:49 in the third-place match.
“Kyler and Xander both took tough losses in the semifinals but they definitely rebounded strong in the consolation rounds then in their third-place matches,” Byrd said. “That showed a lot for them to come in strong and finish well, so we’ll use that as fuel for next year.”
Abe Preston was also a medal winner as he took fourth at 220. He picked up a trio of narrow decisions, including a 5-3 sudden victory defeat of Chelsea’s Robert Montgomery, en route to the third-place match. He eventually fell to Mae Jemison’s Daion Campbell, 5-3.
At 113, Mason Dickey finished sixth. After dominating his first two bouts, Dickey had to forfeit his final three, which caused him to fall to sixth place.
After finishing second a year ago, Wetumpka was just fifth in the team standings but the Indians were just 5.5 points away from taking third as a team.
“Team-wise, we didn’t come out and perform the way we should have,” Blackwell said. “But as you can see, you can still have success even when everything isn’t going right. You can always find the silver lining.”