Area softball teams to start with annual round robin tournament

For most softball teams in the area, the annual varsity season gets started Feb. 12-13 with the Tallassee Round Robin softball tournament.
A number of teams will take part in the tournament, including most teams from Elmore County as well as a handful of teams from other areas.
Last year, the Tallassee Tigers went 3-1 in the tournament, dropping the first game to Prattville Christian but defeating Wetumpka, Benjamin Russell and LAMP to start off what turned out to be a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss to Prattville Christian turned out to be their only loss of the shortened season.
Elmore County also took part in last year’s tournament, losing to Wetumpka but defeating Beauregard and LAMP.
Area teams expected to compete in the tournament include Stanhope Elmore, Elmore County, Tallassee and Wetumpka. Those schools have the Feb. 12-13 date listed on their calendars on the Dragonfly website.
The tournament is one of a handful of tournaments that will be played by area softball teams during the coming season.
Stanhope Elmore coach Virginia Barber said her team is excited for the season-opening tournament for a variety of reasons.
“We are ready to just play,” Barber said. “We want to see how much work we have put in come to fruition. We want to be able to see where we stand and what we need to work on for the remainder of the season.”
Barber said that early-season tournaments like the Tallassee tournament are about players playing different positions and working with different pitchers to determine the best starting nine for the team and where they can play most effectively.
March 5-6, the Wetumpka Softball Complex will host a tournament, while teams will travel to the Prattville Christian Academy for a tournament at the Prattville Softball Complex March 12-13.
The Florida/Alabama Spring Break Challenge is scheduled for March 20-23 in Pensacola, Fla., while teams will compete at a tournament hosted by Beauregard High School at the Auburn Softball Complex April 16-17.
April 23-24, teams will travel to Hoover and the Hoover Met Complex for the last tournament of the regular season.
The Tallassee tournament will, for the most part, kick off the softball season, which, along with other spring sports, will run through mid-April.
According to Alabama High School Athletics Association regulations, varsity teams are allowed 18 games plus seven tournaments between February and April.
The area playoff tournaments will start April 30 and run through May 8. Regionals will be held in Gulf Shores, Oxford, Tuscaloosa and Florence from May 12-15, and the state tournament will be held May 18-22 in Montgomery.