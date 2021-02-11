A number of wrestlers from Elmore County schools will be traveling to Huntsville next weekend to compete in the 5A-6A state wrestling championships.
The championships will be held Feb. 18-20 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Due to changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, sectional tournaments have been cancelled across all classes, and a 32-man tournament has been set up using the TrackWrestling web site.
From Holtville High, three wrestlers have made it to the state tournament. Garrison Beatty, at 106 pounds, went 16-13 on the year. Gage Russom, at 113 pounds, was 17-15, and Brady Goodwin, at 152 pounds, went 13-10.
Four students from Elmore County are also in the state tournament. Ramon Lozada, at 106 pounds, went 18-1. Stone Svencer, at 126 pounds, went 13-2. J.W. Clement, at 182 pounds, had a 9-5 record on the season, while Matt Brown, at 220 pounds, was undefeated at 18-0.
Eight wrestlers from Tallassee are going to the Huntsville tournament as well.
Rutland Phillips, at 106 pounds, had a 14-2 record on the year. Land Bell, at 120 pounds, went 13-1. John Burnham, at 138 pounds, went 6-1. Christian McCary, at 145 pounds, went 6-4. Jake Debardelaben, at 160 pounds, had a 11-2 record. Mason Bell, at 170 pounds, was undefeated at 6-0. Ethan Stevenson, at 182 pounds, had a 14-1 record, and Donald Ledbetter, at 195 pounds, had a 15-2 record.
A total of nine wrestlers from Stanhope Elmore, meanwhile, are expected to travel to Huntsville.
Jackson Wade, at 120 pounds, has a 17-11 record. Jared Daniel, at 126 pounds, is 17-9 on the year. Jeremy Lawrence, at 132 pounds, went 22-4 on the year. Ethan McCord, at 138 pounds, has a perfect record of 11 wins and zero defeats. Jake Taunton, at 145 pounds, is 17-9. Connor Russo, at 160 pounds, has 25 wins and one loss. Gabe Taunton, at 170 pounds, has a 23-4 record. Trent Bradford, at 182 pounds, is 14-13. Caleb Foster, at 285 pounds, is 15-1.
Wetumpka, meanwhile, will be represented by 13 wrestlers in Huntsville.
Roman McWilliams, at 106 pounds, went 17-13 on the year. Chad Strickland, at 113 pounds, went 24-6. Noah Smith, at 120 pounds, has a 29-3 record. Jay Bowden, at 126 pounds, has a 19-9 record. Mason Dickey, at 132 pounds, is 5-1. Kyler Adams, at 138 pounds, has a perfect record of 31 wins and zero defeats. Xander McWilliams, at 145 pounds, has 14 wins and one loss. Christian Preston, at 152 pounds, is 26-8. Kaleb Robinson, at 160 pounds, is 14-17. Mason Blackwell, at 182 pounds, has 11 victories and no defeats. Devin Palmer, at 195 pounds, has 27 wins and four defeats. Abe Preston, at 220 pounds, is 25-2, and Nathan Waters, at 285 pounds, is 20-8.