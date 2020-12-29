On the heels of releasing its annual all-state football team, the Alabama Sports Writers Association has announced the finalists for the Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year awards for each classification. The lists are loaded with talent which includes 13 players who are committed to SEC schools.
The winners of each award are usually announced at the annual ASWA football banquet but it is still unclear whether a banquet will be held this year due to COVID-19. The winners will be announced at a later date along with the Mr. Football award and the super all-state team.
7A BACKS
Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City
7A LINEMEN
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Terry Kirksey, Baker
Ian Jackson, Prattville
6A BACKS
Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery
Trey Higgins, Oxford
GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
6A LINEMEN
Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery
Lee Hunter, Blount
JonDarius Morgan, Huffman
5A BACKS
Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
5A LINEMEN
Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.
Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
4A BACKS
Trent Davis, Etowah
Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.
Tae Meadows, Handley
4A LINEMEN
Dylan Brooks, Handley
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
3A BACKS
Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery
Jackson Hayes, Piedmont
Ike Rowell, Fyffe
3A LINEMEN
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
2A BACKS
Kelston Fikes, Leroy
Martavious Glanton, Abbeville
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
2A LINEMEN
Rico Dozier, Abbeville
Caden Story, Lanett
Luke Welsh, Spring Garden
1A BACKS
Devontae Causey, Millry
Rashaad Coleman, Florala
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
1A LINEMEN
Carson Jones, Brantley
Zacchaeus Reese, Florala
Jamarcus Williams, Linden
AISA BACKS
Payton Allen, Chambers Aca.
Landon Sims, Escambia Aca.
Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts
AISA LINEMEN
Reid Compton, Crenshaw Chr.
Eli Richey, Southern Aca.
BJ Snellgrove, Glenwood