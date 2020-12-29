1216-AL MS game 11.jpg

Caleb Turrentine / Tallapoosa Publishers Hewitt-Trussville running back and Alabama commit Armoni Goodwin runs through space.

On the heels of releasing its annual all-state football team, the Alabama Sports Writers Association has announced the finalists for the Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year awards for each classification. The lists are loaded with talent which includes 13 players who are committed to SEC schools.

The winners of each award are usually announced at the annual ASWA football banquet but it is still unclear whether a banquet will be held this year due to COVID-19. The winners will be announced at a later date along with the Mr. Football award and the super all-state team.

7A BACKS

            Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville

            Conner Harrell, Thompson

            Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City

7A LINEMEN

            Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

            Terry Kirksey, Baker

            Ian Jackson, Prattville

6A BACKS

            Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery

            Trey Higgins, Oxford

            GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

6A LINEMEN

            Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery

            Lee Hunter, Blount

            JonDarius Morgan, Huffman

5A BACKS

            Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's

            Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

            Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

5A LINEMEN

            Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.

            Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's

            Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

4A BACKS

            Trent Davis, Etowah

            Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.

            Tae Meadows, Handley

4A LINEMEN

            Dylan Brooks, Handley

            Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.

            Robert Woodyard, Williamson

3A BACKS

            Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery

            Jackson Hayes, Piedmont

            Ike Rowell, Fyffe

3A LINEMEN

            Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

            Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

            Sean Smith, Piedmont

2A BACKS

            Kelston Fikes, Leroy

            Martavious Glanton, Abbeville

            Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

2A LINEMEN

            Rico Dozier, Abbeville

            Caden Story, Lanett

            Luke Welsh, Spring Garden

1A BACKS

            Devontae Causey, Millry

            Rashaad Coleman, Florala

            Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

1A LINEMEN

            Carson Jones, Brantley

            Zacchaeus Reese, Florala

            Jamarcus Williams, Linden

AISA BACKS

            Payton Allen, Chambers Aca.

            Landon Sims, Escambia Aca.

            Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts

AISA LINEMEN

            Reid Compton, Crenshaw Chr.

            Eli Richey, Southern Aca.

            BJ Snellgrove, Glenwood

Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.

