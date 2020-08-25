The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 1-0; 276
2. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 196
3. Hoover; 1-0; 195
4. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 143
5. Auburn; 1-0; 141
6. Fairhope; 1-0; 120
7. Prattville; 1-0; 62
8. Dothan; 0-0; 56
9. James Clemens; 0-1; 39
10. Austin; 1-0; 32
Others receiving votes: Spain Park (1-0) 20, Daphne (1-0) 16, Oak Mountain (1-0) 6, Theodore (0-1) 3, Vestavia Hills (0-1) 3, Enterprise (0-0) 2, Gadsden City (1-0) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (14); 1-0; 248
2. Oxford (7); 0-1; 214
3. Blount (1); 0-1; 159
4. Opelika; 0-0; 150
5. McGill-Toolen (1); 0-0; 135
6. Pinson Valley; 0-1; 113
7. Eufaula; 1-0; 97
8. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0; 75
9. Gardendale; 1-0; 51
10. Saraland; 1-0; 44
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-0) 10, Spanish Fort (0-1) 6, Briarwood (1-0) 5, Park Crossing (0-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (18); 1-0; 259
2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 213
3. St. Paul's (1); 1-0; 188
4. Ramsay; 1-0; 165
5. UMS-Wright; 1-0; 126
6. Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 103
7. Guntersville; 0-0; 92
8. Alexandria; 0-0; 52
9. Fairview; 1-0; 43
10. Andalusia; 0-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Pike Road (1-0) 24, Center Point (1-0) 10, Fairfield (0-0) 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (16); 1-0; 251
2. Bibb Co. (5); 1-0; 210
3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 181
4. Jacksonville (1); 1-0; 152
5. Deshler; 0-0; 130
6. Gordo; 1-0; 107
7. Madison Co.; 1-0; 96
8. Madison Aca.; 0-0; 60
9. Etowah; 0-1; 53
10. Williamson; 1-0; 28
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (1-0) 15, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 9, Anniston (0-1) 7, Jackson (1-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-0) 3, Geneva (0-1) 2, Priceville (0-0) 2, St. James (0-1) 1, Wilson (1-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 0-0; 270
2. Fyffe (2); 1-0; 213
3. Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 166
4. Reeltown; 1-0; 144
5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 128
6. Flomaton; 1-0; 81
7. T.R. Miller; 0-1; 76
8. Catholic-Montgomery; 0-1; 61
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 58
10. Ohatchee; 1-0; 42
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (0-1) 30, Opp (1-0) 24, Collinsville (1-0) 7, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, New Brockton (0-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 0-0; 260
2. Lanett (4); 1-0; 216
3. Randolph Co. (1); 0-0; 175
4. Red Bay; 1-0; 138
5. Mars Hill Bible; 0-1; 129
6. Ariton; 1-0; 118
7. Luverne; 1-0; 82
8. G.W. Long; 0-0; 81
9. Spring Garden; 0-0; 50
10. Elba; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 22, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 6, Addison (0-1) 4, Falkville (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 2, Aliceville (0-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 259
2. Sweet Water (3); 0-0; 210
3 (tie). Maplesville (2); 1-0; 177
3 (tie). Pickens Co.; 0-0; 177
5. Linden; 0-0; 133
6. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 106
7. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 93
8. Notasulga; 0-0; 79
9. Marengo; 0-0; 42
10. Fruitdale; 0-0; 18
Others receiving votes: Donoho (0-0) 7, Valley Head (1-0) 7, Hubbertville (0-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1, Woodland (1-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (21); 0-0; 270
2. Glenwood (1); 1-0; 209
3. Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 172
4. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 151
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-0; 120
6. Escambia Aca.; 1-0; 113
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-0; 91
8. Monroe Aca. (1); 0-0; 83
9. Edgewood; 1-0; 70
10. Jackson Aca.; 1-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 4, Sparta (0-0) 1.