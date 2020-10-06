STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 7-0; 276
2. Hoover; 7-0; 204
3. Auburn; 7-0; 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 131
5. Fairhope; 4-1; 115
6. Daphne; 5-1; 99
7. Theodore; 5-1; 96
8. Central-Phenix City; 4-3; 90
9. Austin; 5-1; 49
10. Prattville; 5-2; 45
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276
2. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 197
3. Clay-Chalkville; 6-0; 187
4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 150
5. Opelika; 4-2; 124
6. Saraland; 5-2; 107
7. Blount; 5-2; 79
8. McGill-Toolen; 4-1; 67
9. Spanish Fort; 4-2; 34
10. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (14); 5-1; 243
2. St. Paul's (5); 6-0; 210
3. Ramsay (4); 6-0; 206
4. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 157
5. Guntersville; 6-0; 134
6. Alexandria; 6-0; 121
7. Pike Road; 7-0; 86
8. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 76
9. Demopolis; 6-0; 44
10. Fairview; 5-1; 14
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 6-0; 276
2. Madison Aca.; 5-0; 193
3. Mobile Chr.; 5-0; 181
4. Gordo; 5-1; 162
5. Madison Co.; 6-1; 114
6. Handley; 4-0; 95
7. Etowah; 4-2; 79
8. Jacksonville; 4-3; 63
9. Bibb Co.; 5-2; 43
10. Good Hope; 6-1; 42
Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 6-0; 273
2. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 202
3. Flomaton (1); 6-0; 170
4. Ohatchee; 5-1; 163
5. Piedmont; 5-1; 141
6. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 116
7. Thomasville; 6-0; 82
8. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 79
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-2; 34
10. Opp; 6-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (13); 6-0; 243
2. Mars Hill Bible (8); 5-1; 225
3. Red Bay (2); 5-0; 187
4. Leroy; 5-1; 154
5. G.W. Long; 5-0; 131
6. Lanett; 5-2; 116
7. North Sand Mountain; 6-0; 77
8. Spring Garden; 5-1; 63
9. Falkville; 6-0; 45
10. Clarke Co.; 5-1; 43
Others receiving votes: Westbrook Chr. (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva Co. (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22); 6-0; 273
2. Linden (1); 5-0; 210
3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180
4. Notasulga; 5-0; 149
5. Sweet Water; 3-2; 133
6. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 112
7. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 90
8. Millry; 6-0; 83
9. Florala; 6-0; 55
10. Valley Head; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (23); 6-0; 276
2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203
3. Bessemer Aca.; 4-1; 185
4. Escambia Aca.; 5-1; 160
5. Jackson Aca.; 7-0; 133
6. Patrician; 5-1; 109
7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 101
8. Abbeville Chr.; 5-1; 57
9. Morgan Aca.; 5-1; 44
10. Macon-East; 5-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (4-2) 15, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Autauga Aca. (1-4) 4, Sparta (3-2) 2.