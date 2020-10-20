STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23);9-0;276
2. Hoover;9-0;204
3. Auburn;8-0;187
4. Hewitt-Trussville;7-2;154
5. Theodore;7-1;133
6. Daphne;7-1;104
7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;98
8. Austin;7-1;79
9. Fairhope;5-2;41
10. James Clemens;7-2;29
Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-3) 6
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23);7-1;276
2. Mountain Brook;6-1;201
3. Pinson Valley;6-2;187
4. Opelika;6-2;148
5. Saraland;7-2;117
6. Clay-Chalkville;7-1;113
7. Spanish Fort;6-2;100
8. McGill-Toolen;6-1;81
9. Pelham;7-1;52
10. Athens;6-2;18
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (7-2) 7, Fort Payne (6-2) 4, Briarwood (6-2) 3, Muscle Shoals (6-2) 2, Blount (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (15);7-1;247
2. St. Paul's (5);7-0;214
3. Ramsay (3);8-0;199
4. Central-Clay Co.;7-1;156
5. Guntersville;7-0;135
6. Alexandria;8-0;123
7. Pike Road;8-0;89
8. Faith-Mobile;7-1;69
9. Demopolis;8-0;44
10. Fairview;7-1;19
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (7-1) 7, Leeds (8-1) 4, Russellville (7-1) 2, UMS-Wright (5-3) 2, East Limestone (6-2) 1
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (22);8-0;273
2. Madison Aca. (1);7-0;200
3. Mobile Chr.;7-0;182
4. Gordo;7-1;161
5. Handley;6-0;118
6. Etowah;5-2;109
7. Jacksonville;5-3;84
8. Madison Co.;7-2;57
9. Bibb Co.;7-2;48
10. Good Hope;8-1;40
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (7-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (7-1) 13, Northside (7-1) 4, Oneonta (6-1) 4, Deshler (5-3) 1
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (23);8-0;276
2. Walter Wellborn;8-0;203
3. Ohatchee;7-1;173
4. Flomaton;7-1;153
5. Piedmont;7-1;145
6. Montgomery Aca.;8-0;125
7. T.R. Miller;6-2;84
8. Thomasville;7-1;61
9. Catholic-Montgomery;7-2;58
10. East Lawrence;7-1;11
Others receiving votes: Winfield (8-1) 10, Slocomb (7-1) 6, Trinity (6-2) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Opp (7-2) 1
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (21);7-1;270
2. Lanett (2);7-2;203
3. Leroy;7-1;189
4. G.W. Long;7-0;142
5. Randolph Co.;7-1;120
6. Spring Garden;7-1;106
7. Red Bay;6-1;98
8. Falkville;8-0;94
9. North Sand Mountain;7-1;46
10. Clarke Co.;6-2;22
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-1) 13, Abbeville (7-1) 5, Colbert Co. (7-1) 2, Westbrook Chr. (7-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22);8-0;273
2. Linden (1);7-0;210
3. Maplesville;7-1;183
4. Sweet Water;5-2;157
5. Notasulga;6-1;134
6. Decatur Heritage;7-2;113
7. Valley Head;7-1;84
8. Pickens Co.;6-2;61
9. Berry;7-1;51
10. McKenzie;7-1;20
Others receiving votes: Florala (7-1) 15, Winterboro (7-1) 10.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (23);7-0;276
2. Bessemer Aca.;6-1;206
3. Escambia Aca.;6-1;184
4. Jackson Aca.;9-0;152
5. Patrician;7-1;128
6. Chambers Aca.;7-1;117
7. Pike Liberal Arts;6-1;98
8. Edgewood;6-2;78
9. Crenshaw Chr.;6-2;26
10. Morgan Aca.;6-2;25
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (6-2) 9, Macon-East (6-3) 6, Sparta (5-2) 4, Monroe Aca. (5-3) 2.