Despite elevated competition, game one for Elmore County at the state tournament was business as usual for Aubrey Allen.
Facing Hayden, a team which posted a 12-0 victory in the Florence regional championship last week, Allen allowed just one run to cross in a complete game outing with 11 strikeouts against just one walk.
The Wildcats managed two total baserunners against Allen after the first inning.
Behind their ace hurler’s performance and reliable defense, the Panthers defeated Hayden 2-1 in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday, advancing to the second round of winners bracket play.
“It really settled us into the tournament,” Allen said about the win. “We like to start on top instead of having to go into the losers bracket and fight out of that. It’s really good to get a win off the bat, and hopefully we can carry this energy into the next game.”
Hayden pitcher Miah Simmons went six innings and struck out five Elmore County hitters in a losing effort. Both of the Panthers’ runs were unearned.
Anna Catherine Segrest doubled and scored a run for Elmore County.
“Just an amazing win against such a great team, a well-coached team in Hayden,” Elmore County head coach Mark Segrest said. “We knew it was gonna be tough. But great pitching performance, good defense and we did just enough offensively to win the game. I’m extremely proud, and excited to move on in the winners bracket.”
Allen’s strikeout total wasn’t easy to obtain.
The Wildcats piled up 23 runs across three regional tournament contests, and didn’t let strike three go by easy.
They fouled off 23 two-strike pitches against Allen Tuesday.
“It definitely makes it difficult,” Allen said. “I just have to rely on my movement. I can move my pitches up or down whenever I need to, hopefully get the swing and miss or a pop out.”
Hayden scratched across its lone run with no outs in the first inning, with Becca Benton singling home Lindsey Smith. Benton collected two of the Wildcats’ three hits on the day.
Elmore County responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, with Emma Brown reaching on an error in a two-out, bases-loaded situation to place the Panthers ahead 2-1.
It would be all the run support Allen needed in the end.
Segrest said he didn’t expect his team to win with just two runs to its credit against a hot-hitting Hayden team.
“I thought we were gonna have to score five or six runs to have a chance to win,” Segrest said. “But hey, it’s softball, you never know what can happen. When you get a good pitching performance, play good defense, anything can happen.”
Allen’s fielders played steady behind her, recording just one error. Third baseman Madelyn Becker collected two assists and the Panthers’ outfielders didn’t let anything drop that wasn’t a line drive.
Moving forward, Segrest isn’t telling his team to change anything drastic.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing,” Segrest said. “At the plate I still think we’re gonna need to put some runs on the board, so we need to hit the ball better. Outside of that, continue to have great pitching, play good defense, great emotion, keep up the great attitude and we’ll be just fine.”
Elmore County will take on Satsuma in the second round of winners bracket play at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.