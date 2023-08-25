It was clear on Friday that Edgewood's task would be daunting.
The Wildcats suited 14 players that played both ways against Autauga Academy and the long night took its toll.
Edgewood did have its chances, but the red zone turnovers proved to be the difference in a 33-7 loss to Autauga Academy at Generals Field.
The Wildcats (0-2) had the ball inside the Generals 10-yard line three times, but fumbled the ball twice. Wildcats quarterback Ethan Evans did score from two yards out for Edgewood's lone score.
“We had the chance to go up early and stay in the game, but I didn’t have them prepared for those goal-line situations,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “That's my fault. I was really proud of how we ran the ball with our backs and our O-Line. We just couldn’t execute.”
Also giving Edgewood problems was Autauga running back Cameron Wright, who rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. He also took a ball lofting in the air after a sack of Generals quarterback Mason Ehman and took it 50 yards for a fourth score.
“I just saw the hole and kept going,” Wright said of the play. “The only thought on my mind was the end zone. Honestly, I thought I played bad so I’m going to keep working.”
Wright started the scoring with a 74-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 7:00 left in the first half. His 4-yard run with 8:27 left gave Autauga (2-0) a 14-0 lead which held until halftime. Wright scored from 3 yards out for his final tally and a 27-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Both quarterbacks threw interceptions on their respective opening possessions. Ehman threw a pick to Edgewood's Coltan Lashley. Evans then threw an interception to Autauga's Barrett McIntyre.
There was another common thread that was woven into the tapestry of Friday’s game.
Larry Pickett Sr., a former headmaster for both Autauga and Edgewood, passed away in May. The schools honored Pickett’s wife, Arlene, and his family in a special ceremony prior to game time.
Autauga headmaster and head football coach Jeremy Carter is serving his second stint as head coach of the Generals after leading them to the state semifinals for three consecutive seasons (2005-07) and the 2005 state title game.
“He has a legacy and I have so much respect for him,” Carter said of Pickett. “He started as headmaster at Edgewood at 26 and he’s done a lot for education. He was a great man and it was great to honor him and his family tonight.”
Edgewood's Parker Shaw rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries. Gabe LeMaster rushed for 69 yards on seven carries. Evans completed 7 of 17 passes for 59 yards and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries. Landon Smith had an interception.
Tayden Allen scored on a 33-yard run to end Autauga's scoring. Ehman completed 9 of 11 passes for 72 yards. Drew Easter recovered a fumble.
Region play begins for both teams next week as Autauga hosts Bessemer Academy and Edgewood hosts Chambers in its home opener.
“We're playing together and making big plays,” Carter said. “We have to keep getting better and staying in shape. We've got to watch a little more film too.”