Rebounding from an emotional loss like Friday’s game at Opelika was going to be difficult enough for Wetumpka to face during a normal week but this is not a normal game week. The Indians have one less day to prepare for Thursday’s trip to face Buckhorn at Jacksonville State but Wetumpka coach Tim Perry is looking at the short week as an opportunity for his players.
“I think this can be a good thing,” Perry said. “Coming off a disappointing loss, it’s good to have a short week to hopefully get that bad taste out of our mouths. We are ready to get back in the game and start competing again. There’s no time to focus on the last game.”
Wetumpka (2-2) will make the trek to Jacksonville State for the second consecutive season after agreeing on a neutral site for a two-game series with Buckhorn. The Indians won last year’s meeting 23-7 with the help of a big second half but with so many fresh faces on this year’s team, Perry is hoping all the players will have a chance to appreciate the setting while also staying focused on the task at hand.
“A big stadium like that can be a little intimidating to the young players who have not been in an environment like that,” Perry said. “I know our older guys will help with that though. And once the game kicks off, the focus is all on the field.”
This was the lowest scoring game on Wetumpka’s regular-season schedule last year and Perry said he expects to get the same kind of challenge from the Bucks on Thursday. Buckhorn is coming off its best defensive performance of the season, limiting Albertville to just one score in a 24-7 victory.
“Defensively, they run out of an odd front but they stunt a lot,” Perry said. “They’re going to bring pressure from all different areas and angles. That’s what they do. They’re going to keep you off balanced and they’re good at it. It’s going to be hard for the offensive line.”
Buckhorn (3-1) has started 2-0 in Class 6A Region 8 for the first time since 2015. Perry said the team looks more prepared this season but the Bucks have not changed that much schematically.
Raylan Woods and Alex Cross lead a rushing attack that will do most of the work for the Bucks but they are more capable in the air than they were last season. Buckhorn will not throw the ball often but they trust quarterback Brandon McNeal to make the plays when needed and he showed why last week, passing for 184 yards on just five completions.
“That’s really a challenge for us,” Perry said. “Our defensive coaches, especially in our secondary, have been talking to our guys about that in meetings today. They’re going to run, run, run and put you to sleep with that before faking it and running a play action to get your secondary to come up. They can have those explosive plays in the passing game.”
Now Wetumpka has a loss in Class 6A Region 3 play, it no longer controls its own destiny in the standings. However, the Indians know they can get back into the conversation quickly and with last year’s tiebreaker coming down to non-region results, Perry knows his players will stay focused on every opponent moving forward.
“We lost a region game last year and still won the region,” Perry said. “It’s all about our mental approach to it now. We can’t focus on the negatives and we’re still a good football team. There is a lot of football to play.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 31, Buckhorn 17